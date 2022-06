Digital Advertising on the Rise in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: Investment in digital advertising continues to rise in Slovenia and is expected to see a 15% growth in 2022.

On average, an advertiser will invest 546,000 EUR in digital advertising, according to total-slovenia-news.com quoting a survey conducted by iPROM and Valicon among 194 Slovenian trend setters in the advertising sector.

The most funds, 31% of total investment representing approximately 170,000 EUR per advertiser, is allocated for display advertising. Approximately 137,000 EUR was invested in display advertising in 2021.

Almost half of the advertisers are increasing their advertising budget and only 12% are lowering it.