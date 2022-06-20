FESTIVALS: Successful First Edition of ReActing as a Star Programme at Kranj Actors FF

KRANJ: The new international programme ReActing as a Star , aiming at encouraging the networking between the film and audiovisual actors in the region, and at increasing their presence in the European film industry, took place for the first time in the framework of the second edition of the Kranj Actors Film Festival (KRAFFT), on 16-19 June 2022.

The goal of the programme is to connect actors, casting directors and agents, and to promote them both regionally and internationally. ReActing as a Star is designed as a networking event where actors are able to create new business opportunities and at the same time increase their competencies and broaden their knowledge, hence the motto: “Play Locally, Act Internationally!”

The new international programme included workshops by director Teona Mitevska, actor Leon Lučev and Luc Besson’s casting director Nathalie Chéron, alongside Croatian director Dalibor Matanić, Yngvill Kolset Haga, (the casting director of Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World) and Ita O’Brien (a movement director and intimacy coordinator for film, TV, and theatre), who opened the event.

Among the 20 selected actors who presented themselves to the media on 17 June 2022 there were actors from Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo, including Maruša Majer, Judita Franković Brdar and Zorica Nuševa.

At the roundtable held on 18 June 2022, other guests shared their experiences and discussed new opportunities for actors and film promotion. The participants included, among others, Bosnian casting director Anila Gajević, whose agency Zona represents some of the most prominent actors and young talents from the region; German casting director Georg Georgy, cofounder of the casting agency Gretel & Hensel; Bosnian casting director Timka Grin (who has collaborated with Jean-Luc Godard, Danis Tanović, Aida Begić, Jasmila Zbanić and Marion Haensel); Serbian Tijana Popović, who works in PR, marketing and international relations; Macedonian casting director Kirijana A. Nikolovska (North Macedonia) and Croatian actress Oriana Kunčić, who has worked as a casting director since 2003.

“The ReActing as a Star programme is intended for experienced film actors from Slovenia and the South-Eastern European film region. We hope that this will increase the circulation of actors in the region and, in the coming years, will attract casting directors and agents as well as established directors and producers to Kranj, where they can meet a broad range of actors for potential roles in the future projects in one place”, Nataša Bučar, the director of the Slovenian Film Centre, said in a statement.