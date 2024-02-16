FNE at Berlinale 2024: Slovenian Cinema in Berlin

Slovenian Cinema at the European Film Market - For the nineteenth time, the Slovenian Film Centre – the central film institution in Slovenia – will present Slovenian films at a joint venue together with the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Film Institute under the common trademark CEC-Central European Cinema at the European Film Market during Berlinale.

For this occasion, the Slovenian Film Centre has also prepared the new 2024 film guide.

On the third day of the festival, on 17 February at 12:50 in the Parliament Studio Observing by Janez Burger, produced by Staragara, which had its world premiere at the Black Nights festival in Tallinn in November 2023, will be screened at the market. The Sales Agent is Slingshot Films.

This drama-thriller is a Slovenian-Italian-Croatian coproduction.

Paramedic Lara was in the ambulance with inhumanly wounded comatose Kristjan. The next morning, she receives an SMS of a smiley face. Lara is not alone among the targeted receivers, who suddenly die or commit suicide.

The CEC Stand will be as usual a meeting point for the presentation of upcoming Slovenian films and also the promotion of the shooting locations and the cash rebate scheme.