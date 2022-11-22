Meetings on the Bridge Launches Call for Applications for Neighbours Platform

Projects from the neighbouring countries of Turkey are welcome to apply.
ISTANBUL: Meetings on the Bridge, the industry platform of the Istanbul Film Festival, has launched the call for applications for its Neighbours Platform. The deadline is 17 February 2022.
Projects from the neighbouring countries of Turkey are welcome to apply.
Film Meetings on the Bridge will be held 12-14 April 2023.
