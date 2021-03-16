East Doc Platform Presents Five Czech Productions

PRAGUE: East Doc Platform , running online 6 – 17 March 2021, presented five Czech produced and coproduced documentaries in different stages of completion during the annual event Czech Docs … Coming Soon. All productions are ready for international distribution and sales.

The Law of Love / Zákon lásky

The Czech Republic was the first country in the former Eastern bloc to legalise same-sex marriages, but the law has still a long way to go. Barbora Chalupová (co-director of Caught in the Net, the most successful Czech documentary of all time and highest grossing Czech film of 2020) observes the ongoing political struggle.

Directed by Barbora Chalupová

Producers: Pavla Klimešová, Martina Štrunc

Production: Silk Films, Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Country: Czech Republic

Status: In production

All Men Become Brothers / Všetci ľudia budú bratia

Producer Jíří Konečný (co-producer of the 2021 Golden Lion winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn) takes on a portrait of Czechoslovak communist leader and reformer Alexander Dubček, who led the country before the Soviet invasion of 1968.

Directed by Robert Kirchhoff

Producers: Jiří Konečný

Production: atelier.doc (Slovakia), endorfilm, Slovak TV, Czech TV

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe

Country: Slovakia, Czech Republic

Status: Production on pause due to the pandemic (necessary interviews with senior citizens), aiming to complete the film in the autumn of 2021

A Marriage / Manželství

An observation of an unexpected relationship between a wheelchair-bound Czech woman and a man from Pakistan. What started as an internet friendship ended in a marriage, but the authorities are unwilling to believe the affection could be real. The documentary is to be a commentary on the modern state of life and the crossing of boundaries of many kinds.

Directed by Kateřina Hager, Asad Faruqi

Producers: Kateřina Hager, Alena Müllerová (co-producer for CZ TV)

Production: Bohemian Productions, Czech Television, Circus Lion Pictures

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe

Country: Czech Republic, USA

Status: Completed

Wild Prague / Planeta Praha

A profile of the city of Prague and its lesser known sites. The filmmakers offer a family picture about the remains of nature and authenticity in the otherwise well-known city full of cultural and architectural attractions.

Directed by Jan Hošek

Producers: Radim Procházka, Robert Kirchhoff, Rita Schlamberger

Production: Kuli Film (Czech Republic), atelier.doc (Slovakia), ScienceVision Filmproduktions (Austria)

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Country: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria

Status: In production, postproduction planned from the summer of 2021, premiere in March 2022.

The Intensive Life Unit / Jednotka intenzivního života

An observation of the work of two experts in the field of palliative care of patients in incurable conditions, whose life is approaching an end. The authors promise a sensitive look at an uneasy but necessary aspect of healthcare.

Directed by Adéla Komrzý

Producers: Pavla Janoušková Kubečková

Production: nutprodukce

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Country: Czech Republic

Status: Final stages of postproduction