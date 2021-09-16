PRODUCTION: Jiří Havelka in Postproduction with A Unique Event

PRAGUE: Czech actor/playwright/director Jiří Havelka is currently in postproduction with his sophomore feature A Unique Event (English working title) / Mimořádná událost. The premiere is already set for 2 February 2022.

Mimořádná událost is set during a single summer day in a single-wagon local train. The script written by Havelka together with David Dvořák is inspired by a news story about a train with broken brakes that drove for 14 minutes without a driver until it encountered a small hill and stopped peacefully. Jiří Havelka decided to adapt this anecdote into a feature length comedy where the train takes its passengers on a long ride, so that they have enough time to face the situation.

The film stars Jana Plodková, Igor Chmela, Jenovéfa Boková, Jaroslav Plesl, Alois Švehlík, Ctirad Götz, Tereza Marečková and Václav Kopta, many of whom have already worked with Havelka on his first film or in the theatre.

Marek Jeníček is producing through Elekta Prague in coproduction with CinemArt and the Czech Television. The Czech Film Fund is supporting the project.

The budget is 1.1 m EUR / 28 m CZK.

The film was shot from 12 May 2021 to 30 July 2021, and it will be distributed by CinemArt.

The successful debut of Jiří Havelka, Owners / Vlastníci (2019), which was produced and distributed by CinemArt, and coproduced by the Czech Television and CinemArt Slovakia, had 321,517 admissions and received several Czech Lion Awards, as well as Czech Film Critics Awards.

Production Information:

Producer:

Elekta Prague (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

CinemArt (Czech Republic)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jiří Havelka

Scriptwriters: Jiří Havelka, David Dvořák

DoP: Martin Štěpánek

Cast: Jana Plodková, Igor Chmela, Jenovéfa Boková, Jaroslav Plesl, Alois Švehlík, Ctirad Götz, Tereza Marečková, Václav Kopta, Marie Ludvíková, Robert Mikluš, Fedir Kis, Daniel Horečný