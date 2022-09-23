FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: The Art of Falling

VARNA: Orlin Milchev’s debut feature The Art of Falling will screen in the main competition of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). The film is a coming-of-age and women empowerment drama.

Written by Marin Damianov and Neda Filcheva, the script follows the gradual rapprochement of 17-year-old Borislava to her artistic but unstable mother in a complicated family with a missing father. After starting practicing judo, Borislava will learn to take responsibility for her own happiness.

“The film is not on sport, nor is it just on judo.The ancient martial art, symbol of discipline and self-challenge, is used as a metaphor. Through this coming-of-age story I want to share the message that in real life, like in judo, knowing how to fall is important. And also, that before beating others, one must win the battles within himself”, Orlin Milchev told FNE.

Elena Zamyarkova is the lead, surrounded by established actors such as Aleksandra Sarchadjieva, Ivaylo Hristov, Ivan Barnev and Valery Iordanov. Younger Martina Troanska, Dimitar Nikolov and Polina Nedkova play characters from Borislava’s generation. Zamyarkova, Troanska and Nikolov perform the judo fights themselves guided by Yordanov, who is known for his excellent sports skills.

The multi-awarded cinematographer Emil Christov shot the film in three weeks (March-April 2021) in Sofia. Although the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and the vaccination was temporarily suspended by the state, the production luckily completed without any case of infection. This way, The Art of Falling became the first Bulgarian feature film that started preproduction and completed shooting in the first quarter of 2021.

Geopoly produced the film with a 200,000 EUR support from the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The Art of Falling was selected for the cocoWiP within connecting cottbus 2021. It will have its German premiere in the U18 Youth Film Competition of the upcoming FilmFestival Cottbus (8 – 13 November 2022).

The national distributor A+ will start releasing the film in Bulgaria during the second half of November 2022.

Orlin Milchev is mostly known for his 2017 short film Dobri, but also as one of the founders of the Sofia underground music label Shano Crew. He regularly releases rap music albums.

Production Information:

Producer:

Geopoly (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Orlin Milchev

Scriptwriters: Marin Damianov, Neda Filcheva

DoP: Emil Christov

Cast: Aleksandra Sarchadjieva, Elena Zamyarkova, Ivaylo Hristov, Ivan Barnev, Valery Iordanov, Dimitar Nikolov, Polina Nedkova, Joreta Nikolova, Svetlana Yancheva, Dimitar Banenkin