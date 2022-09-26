FNE at 40th Anniversary Golden Rose FF: Spring Equinox

VARNA: Ivan Pavlov’s feature film Spring Equinox will screen in the main competition of the 40th Anniversary Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2022). The script is signed by Krassimir Kroumov, a respected film director/writer/researcher who passed away in 2015, leaving seven aesthetically sophisticated feature films.

True to his own cinematic style, which almost never relies on clear chronology, Pavlov follows three characters during their meeting in the deep Bulgarian countryside. They exchange revelations about their hopes and disappointments, about the poor existence in a place where almost nothing of note happens.

The director said in a statement that he worked “without pathos, but with irony coming from the behaviour of the characters themselves, regardless of the fact that at first glance they seem to have nothing special to show.”

Ivaylo Hristov, Svetlana Yancheva, Ivan Savov and Krasimir Dokov compose a valuable acting ensemble.

Cinematographer Emil Christov shot the film at the end of 2019 in the town of Haskovo, not far from the Bulgarian/Turkish border. The shooting lasted for 22 days with the central bus station as the main location.

The film was produced by Art 47 with a support of nearly 400,000 EUR from the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The theatrical release of the film is set for 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Art 47 (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Pavlov

Scriptwriters: Krasimir Krumov

DoP: Emil Christov

Music: Kiril Donchev

Cast: Ivaylo Hristov, Svetlana Yancheva, Ivan Savov, Krasimir Dokov