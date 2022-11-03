03-11-2022

FESTIVALS: The Innocent by Louis Garrel Wins 2022 CineLibri in Sofia

    Festival director Jaqueline Wagenstein Festival director Jaqueline Wagenstein credit: Cinelibri

    SOFIA: The Innocent by Louis Garrel was awarded Best Fiction Adaptation at the 8th edition of the International Book&Movie Festival CineLibri, which wrapped in Sofia.

    The main jury was headed by Bulgaria’s writer/director Kamen Kalev and included French novelists Amanda Sthers and Olivier Bourdeaut, Italian/Iranian actress Yassmin Pucci and Bulgarian born composer Mario Grigorov. Two other juries took care of the documentary and short film awards.

    The festival screened 60 fresh film adaptations between 8 and 30 October 2022. The first official ceremony took place on 21 October 2022 and the second one on 30 October 2020.

    FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    Feature Films Competition:

    Best Film:
    The Innocent (France)
    Directed by Louis Garrel

    Best Costume Design:
    Velika Prahova for Phi 1,618 (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Theodore Ushev
    Produced by Peripeteia

    Documentary Films Competition:

    Best Film:
    The Adventures of Saul Bellow (USA)
    Directed by Asaf Galay

    Special Mention:
    Unseen Connections (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Borislav Kolev
    Produced by Projector

    Short Films Competition:

    Best Film:
    Cerebral Poetry (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Victoria Karakoleva

    Special Mention:
    The Seven Deadly Sins (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, Milko Lazarov

