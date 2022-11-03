FESTIVALS: The Innocent by Louis Garrel Wins 2022 CineLibri in Sofia

SOFIA: The Innocent by Louis Garrel was awarded Best Fiction Adaptation at the 8th edition of the International Book&Movie Festival CineLibri , which wrapped in Sofia.

The main jury was headed by Bulgaria’s writer/director Kamen Kalev and included French novelists Amanda Sthers and Olivier Bourdeaut, Italian/Iranian actress Yassmin Pucci and Bulgarian born composer Mario Grigorov. Two other juries took care of the documentary and short film awards.

The festival screened 60 fresh film adaptations between 8 and 30 October 2022. The first official ceremony took place on 21 October 2022 and the second one on 30 October 2020.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Feature Films Competition:

Best Film:

The Innocent (France)

Directed by Louis Garrel

Best Costume Design:

Velika Prahova for Phi 1,618 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Theodore Ushev

Produced by Peripeteia

Documentary Films Competition:

Best Film:

The Adventures of Saul Bellow (USA)

Directed by Asaf Galay

Special Mention:

Unseen Connections (Bulgaria)

Directed by Borislav Kolev

Produced by Projector

Short Films Competition:

Best Film:

Cerebral Poetry (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victoria Karakoleva

Special Mention:

The Seven Deadly Sins (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, Milko Lazarov