FESTIVALS: The Innocent by Louis Garrel Wins 2022 CineLibri in Sofia

The main jury was headed by Bulgaria’s writer/director Kamen Kalev and included French novelists Amanda Sthers and Olivier Bourdeaut, Italian/Iranian actress Yassmin Pucci and Bulgarian born composer Mario Grigorov. Two other juries took care of the documentary and short film awards.
The festival screened 60 fresh film adaptations between 8 and 30 October 2022. The first official ceremony took place on 21 October 2022 and the second one on 30 October 2020.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Feature Films Competition:
Best Film:
The Innocent (France)
Directed by Louis Garrel
Best Costume Design:
Velika Prahova for Phi 1,618 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Theodore Ushev
Produced by Peripeteia
Documentary Films Competition:
Best Film:
The Adventures of Saul Bellow (USA)
Directed by Asaf Galay
Special Mention:
Unseen Connections (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borislav Kolev
Produced by Projector
Short Films Competition:
Best Film:
Cerebral Poetry (Bulgaria)
Directed by Victoria Karakoleva
Special Mention:
The Seven Deadly Sins (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, Milko Lazarov