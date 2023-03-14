14-03-2023

FESTIVALS: The 20th Anniversary Sofia Meetings Announces Selected Projects

By

    SOFIA: The 20th anniversary edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market has announced its selected projects. Bulgaria‘s most important film industry event will be held entirely onsite 22 – 26 March 2023, within the 27th edition of the Sofia International Film Festival (16 - 31 March 2023).

    The Plus Minus One Projects competition for first or third projects includes 10 titles, with two coming from Bulgaria, three from Central and South European countries, three from Western Europe, one from Armenia and one from Georgia.

    The competition for Second film projects includes five titles with three from Central and South European countries, one from Italy and one from Turkey, while the First Film First training programme for Southeast European first time directors consists of ten projects.

    There are nine projects In Bank, including five from Central and South European countries, two from Western Europe, one from Colombia and one from Ukraine.

    The Industry Talks, an initiative launched in 2022 together with the Agora Market (the Crossroads Co-Production forum of the Thessaloniki IFF), will take place in partnership with EAVE, ACE, MIDPOINT Institute and MFI.

    The traditional Europa Distribution and Europa Cinemas working meetings will also take place within the frame of the Sofia Meetings event.

    It is expected that the number of industry professionals will reach 300 people.

    LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

    Plus Minus One Film Projects:

    Dissonance (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Eliza Petkova
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by Wood Water Films

    Mario (Spain)
    Directed by Guillem Miró

    Resonance (Bulgaria)
    Directed byYordan Petkov
    Produced by Garti Films
    Coproduced by Portokal

    Słońce (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Zamecka
    Produced by Madants

    The Hostess (Armenia, Greece, Turkey)
    Directed by Eric Nazarian

    The Last Summer (Portugal, Brazil)
    Directed by João Nuno Pinto

    The Road less Travelled (Hungary)
    Directed by Tyagi Pallava
    Produced by Proton Cinema

    Travelers (France, India)
    Directed by Pierre Filmon

    Worker (Georgia)
    Directed by Giorgi Kobalia
    Produced by Film Asylum (filmasylum.net)

    Y (Romania)
    Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alexandru Baciu
    Produced by Tangaj Production

    Second Film Projects:

    Dream Bird (Turkey)
    Directed by Murat Pay

    Jaune et Bleu (Italy)  
    Directed by Giulia Grandinetti

    Jugoslava (Montenegro, France, Serbia)
    Directed by Ivan Bakrač
    Produced by Quadrifolium Films
    Coproduced by Arizona Films, Biberche

    Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool
    Coproduced by Trickster Picture

    The Last Slap (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
    Directed by Matteo Oleotto
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Spok, PropelerFilm

    First Film First Projects:

    40, Maria Louisa Boulevard (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kristina Spassovska
    Produced by Viktoria Films

    Beasts (Slovenia)
    Directed by Maja Križnik
    Produced by December

    Before I Fall Asleep (Serbia)
    Directed by Senka Domanović
    Produced by Sense Production

    Nothing Will Be Named After Me (Montenegro)
    Directed by ĐorđeVojvodić
    Produced by Bitter Frames Production

    Lionfish (Greece)
    Directed by Thanasis Trouboukis

    Long Weekend (Serbia)
    Directed by Katarina Koljević
    Produced by Dart Film

    Shibboleth (Cyprus)
    Directed by Alexandra Matheou
    Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films

    Pieta (Romania)
    Directed by Andra Chiriac Hera

    Projects in Bank:

    Animal (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Milada Těšitelová
    Produced by Unit+Sofa

    End Point (Greece)
    Directed by Maria Dauza

    Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yana Lekarska
    Produced by Invictus

    Julio’s Vision (Colombia)
    Directed by Raul Garcia

    Memento Non-Mori (Turkey)
    Directed by Şeyhmus Altun

    Potion (Ukraine)
    Directed by Natalka Vorozhbyt

    Radical (Belgium)
    Directed by Kenneth Mercke

    The Violation (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Kate Cragg

    Things Washed Ashore (Latvia)
    Directed by Janis Abele
    Produced by Gesta Films

    Published in Bulgaria

    Latest from Pavlina Jeleva

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Sofia Film Festival 2023 Announces Lineup