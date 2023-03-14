FESTIVALS: The 20th Anniversary Sofia Meetings Announces Selected Projects

The Plus Minus One Projects competition for first or third projects includes 10 titles, with two coming from Bulgaria, three from Central and South European countries, three from Western Europe, one from Armenia and one from Georgia.
The competition for Second film projects includes five titles with three from Central and South European countries, one from Italy and one from Turkey, while the First Film First training programme for Southeast European first time directors consists of ten projects.
There are nine projects In Bank, including five from Central and South European countries, two from Western Europe, one from Colombia and one from Ukraine.
The Industry Talks, an initiative launched in 2022 together with the Agora Market (the Crossroads Co-Production forum of the Thessaloniki IFF), will take place in partnership with EAVE, ACE, MIDPOINT Institute and MFI.
The traditional Europa Distribution and Europa Cinemas working meetings will also take place within the frame of the Sofia Meetings event.
It is expected that the number of industry professionals will reach 300 people.
LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:
Plus Minus One Film Projects:
Dissonance (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by Wood Water Films
Mario (Spain)
Directed by Guillem Miró
Resonance (Bulgaria)
Directed byYordan Petkov
Produced by Garti Films
Coproduced by Portokal
Słońce (Poland)
Directed by Anna Zamecka
Produced by Madants
The Hostess (Armenia, Greece, Turkey)
Directed by Eric Nazarian
The Last Summer (Portugal, Brazil)
Directed by João Nuno Pinto
The Road less Travelled (Hungary)
Directed by Tyagi Pallava
Produced by Proton Cinema
Travelers (France, India)
Directed by Pierre Filmon
Worker (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Kobalia
Produced by Film Asylum (filmasylum.net)
Y (Romania)
Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alexandru Baciu
Produced by Tangaj Production
Second Film Projects:
Dream Bird (Turkey)
Directed by Murat Pay
Jaune et Bleu (Italy)
Directed by Giulia Grandinetti
Jugoslava (Montenegro, France, Serbia)
Directed by Ivan Bakrač
Produced by Quadrifolium Films
Coproduced by Arizona Films, Biberche
Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool
Coproduced by Trickster Picture
The Last Slap (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Matteo Oleotto
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Spok, PropelerFilm
First Film First Projects:
40, Maria Louisa Boulevard (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristina Spassovska
Produced by Viktoria Films
Beasts (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Križnik
Produced by December
Before I Fall Asleep (Serbia)
Directed by Senka Domanović
Produced by Sense Production
Nothing Will Be Named After Me (Montenegro)
Directed by ĐorđeVojvodić
Produced by Bitter Frames Production
Lionfish (Greece)
Directed by Thanasis Trouboukis
Long Weekend (Serbia)
Directed by Katarina Koljević
Produced by Dart Film
Shibboleth (Cyprus)
Directed by Alexandra Matheou
Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films
Pieta (Romania)
Directed by Andra Chiriac Hera
Projects in Bank:
Animal (Czech Republic)
Directed by Milada Těšitelová
Produced by Unit+Sofa
End Point (Greece)
Directed by Maria Dauza
Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Lekarska
Produced by Invictus
Julio’s Vision (Colombia)
Directed by Raul Garcia
Memento Non-Mori (Turkey)
Directed by Şeyhmus Altun
Potion (Ukraine)
Directed by Natalka Vorozhbyt
Radical (Belgium)
Directed by Kenneth Mercke
The Violation (United Kingdom)
Directed by Kate Cragg
Things Washed Ashore (Latvia)
Directed by Janis Abele
Produced by Gesta Films