FESTIVALS: The 20th Anniversary Sofia Meetings Announces Selected Projects

SOFIA: The 20th anniversary edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market has announced its selected projects. Bulgaria‘s most important film industry event will be held entirely onsite 22 – 26 March 2023, within the 27th edition of the Sofia International Film Festival (16 - 31 March 2023).

The Plus Minus One Projects competition for first or third projects includes 10 titles, with two coming from Bulgaria, three from Central and South European countries, three from Western Europe, one from Armenia and one from Georgia.

The competition for Second film projects includes five titles with three from Central and South European countries, one from Italy and one from Turkey, while the First Film First training programme for Southeast European first time directors consists of ten projects.

There are nine projects In Bank, including five from Central and South European countries, two from Western Europe, one from Colombia and one from Ukraine.

The Industry Talks, an initiative launched in 2022 together with the Agora Market (the Crossroads Co-Production forum of the Thessaloniki IFF), will take place in partnership with EAVE, ACE, MIDPOINT Institute and MFI.

The traditional Europa Distribution and Europa Cinemas working meetings will also take place within the frame of the Sofia Meetings event.

It is expected that the number of industry professionals will reach 300 people.

LIST OF SELECTED PROJECTS:

Plus Minus One Film Projects:

Dissonance (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by Wood Water Films

Mario (Spain)

Directed by Guillem Miró

Resonance (Bulgaria)

Directed byYordan Petkov

Produced by Garti Films

Coproduced by Portokal

Słońce (Poland)

Directed by Anna Zamecka

Produced by Madants

The Hostess (Armenia, Greece, Turkey)

Directed by Eric Nazarian

The Last Summer (Portugal, Brazil)

Directed by João Nuno Pinto

The Road less Travelled (Hungary)

Directed by Tyagi Pallava

Produced by Proton Cinema

Travelers (France, India)

Directed by Pierre Filmon

Worker (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Kobalia

Produced by Film Asylum (filmasylum.net)

Y (Romania)

Directed by Maria Popistașu, Alexandru Baciu

Produced by Tangaj Production

Second Film Projects:

Dream Bird (Turkey)

Directed by Murat Pay

Jaune et Bleu (Italy)

Directed by Giulia Grandinetti

Jugoslava (Montenegro, France, Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Bakrač

Produced by Quadrifolium Films

Coproduced by Arizona Films, Biberche

Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool

Coproduced by Trickster Picture

The Last Slap (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Matteo Oleotto

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Spok, PropelerFilm

First Film First Projects:

40, Maria Louisa Boulevard (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Spassovska

Produced by Viktoria Films

Beasts (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Križnik

Produced by December

Before I Fall Asleep (Serbia)

Directed by Senka Domanović

Produced by Sense Production

Nothing Will Be Named After Me (Montenegro)

Directed by ĐorđeVojvodić

Produced by Bitter Frames Production

Lionfish (Greece)

Directed by Thanasis Trouboukis

Long Weekend (Serbia)

Directed by Katarina Koljević

Produced by Dart Film

Shibboleth (Cyprus)

Directed by Alexandra Matheou

Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films

Pieta (Romania)

Directed by Andra Chiriac Hera

Projects in Bank:

Animal (Czech Republic)

Directed by Milada Těšitelová

Produced by Unit+Sofa

End Point (Greece)

Directed by Maria Dauza

Because I Love Bad Weather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Lekarska

Produced by Invictus

Julio’s Vision (Colombia)

Directed by Raul Garcia

Memento Non-Mori (Turkey)

Directed by Şeyhmus Altun

Potion (Ukraine)

Directed by Natalka Vorozhbyt

Radical (Belgium)

Directed by Kenneth Mercke

The Violation (United Kingdom)

Directed by Kate Cragg

Things Washed Ashore (Latvia)

Directed by Janis Abele

Produced by Gesta Films