Six Films Approved for Cash Rebate in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Millennium Media’s sci-fi thriller Subservience will receive the biggest amount of nearly 1m EUR among the six projects that qualified for the new 25% cash rebate scheme from the Bulgarian National Film Center . A total of over 1.5 m EUR will be distributed.

Five of the titles are feature films and one is an animated series. Three of the fictions are European coproductions with Bulgarian majority participation, of which two are privately funded. The other three titles are American. Three of the beneficiaries are Bulgarian companies serving as producers or coproducers, while the other three are or represent providers of services based in Bulgaria.

The biggest amount of nearly 1m EUR will be refunded to Spider Production, a company owned by the Sofia based Nu Boyana Studio, in relation with Millennium Media’s sci-fi thriller Subservience directed by S.K. Dale and starring Megan Fox and Michele Morrone. According to international sources, the production was due to start filming at Nu Boyana on 7 January 2023.

The second biggest amount of nearly 235,000 EUR will be refunded to the Bulgarian Unified Production Organization (B.U.F.O.). The company serviced the two weeks Bulgarian shooting of the Hallmark production A Paris Proposal directed by Jessica Harmon and starring Alexa PenaVega, Nicolas Bishop and Lubomir Kovatchev. The release of the film is due on 10 February 2023.

The Bulgarian/UK coproduction Wheels of Heaven directed by Ben Charles and starring Mickey Rourke and Dessy Tenekedjieva, will receive a rebate of over 100,000 EUR through Tenekedjieva’s Black Sea Film.

Bulgarian coproducer Invictus will receive nearly the same amount for the Bulgarian/Hungarian coproduction Axis of Life directed by Atanas Hristoskov and starring Clive Russell, Lars Simonsen, Alexander Aleksiev and Vladimir Mihailov.

The Bulgarian/German/Luxembourg coproduction The Herd, directed by Milko Lazarov and starring young Vesela Vulcheva, will get a rebate of slightly over 75,000 EUR through the majority coproducer Red Carpet.

The Bulgarian company Studio Zmei will receive around 24,000 EUR for the services provided to the Cartoon Network Studios' series Unicorn Warriors Eternal directed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

The amounts announced at the end of 2022 will be transferred to the beneficiaries after the submission of the respective financial reports confirming the amounts spent in Bulgaria and upon completion of the films.