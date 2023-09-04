Sofia Animation Lab Announces Call for Bulgarian Projects

SOFIA: Soﬁa Animation Lab has announced a call for Bulgarian projects for the second edition of the Annecy-Bulgaria Animation Pitching Workshop 2023, which will be held in Sofia 30 October – 3 November 2023. The submission deadline is 30 September 2023.

Six projects, selected by experts from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and CEE Animation, will participate in a five-day professional training whose mentors include César awarded French producer Olivier Catherin.

After the training, each project will be pitched in front of a professional audience, and the best ones will receive awards consisting of a free participation at the Annecy Festival/MIFA market 2024 and a free participation in CEE Animation Forum 2024.

The professional training is part of the Soﬁa Animation Lab 2023 programme, funded by the National Culture Fund in Bulgaria.

Soﬁa Animation Lab is organised in partnership with the Annecy International Animated Film Festival and CEE animation.

Click HERE to submit a project.