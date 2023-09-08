FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Bulgaria Selects Blaga’s Lessons as Oscar Candidate

ZAGREB: The Bulgarian/German coproduction Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga directed by Stephan Komandarev has been selected as Bulgaria’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film received the Grand Prix - Crystal Globe in the main competition of the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which was held 30 June – 8 July 2023. At the same festival Eli Skorcheva, who stars in Blaga’s Lessons, received the award for Best Actress, and the film also got the Grand Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

Blaga's Lessons was produced by Argo film and coproduced by 42film. It was supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.