FNE at Cannes 2025: Bulgarian/Austrian Project Garden Alley 08 Pitched at Cannes Film Market 2025

SOFIA: Garden Alley 08, a Bulgarian/Austrian feature film project directed by Olga Koleva and produced by Pavlina Jeleva of Geopoly , will be showcased at First Features LAB Pitch Session on 21 May 2025 at the Palais des Festivals. The event will be held within the Cannes Film Market and during the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

Garden Alley 08 follows Anna, a 77-year-old caregiver from a small seaside town in Bulgaria, who travels to Austria to care for Johanna, an 86-year-old woman living in a house filled with antique furniture, memories and almost no light. As the relationship between the two of them is strained at first due to Johanna’s hostility and distrust, they will gradually discover that both of them sacrificed themselves for their families. The discovery will bind them to the point where Johanna will express the decision to adopt Anna and to let her inherit the house.

The estimated budget is 1.8 m EUR, of which 62,000 EUR is already covered through development support from the Bulgarian National Film Center and the producer’s investment.

The shooting is likely to be in 2027.

In Cannes, the project is looking for a coproducer, funding and distributors.

Garden Alley 08 is among the four debut feature film projects in development, hosted by the Film Talent Academy in collaboration with SFC | Rendez-vous Industry.

Launched in 2022, the Talent Academy of the Linz International Short Film Festival has been dedicated to nurturing emerging filmmakers. In 2025, the academy expanded with the introduction of the First Feature LAB, a new initiative for filmmakers working on their debut feature films.