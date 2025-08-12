World Premiere of Alexandre Koberidze’s Dry Leaf at Locarno Film Festival 2025

LOCARNO: The German/Georgian coproduction Dry Leaf, written and directed by Alexandre Koberidze, will have its world premiere on 13 August in the International Competition of the Locarno Film Festival (6 – 16 August 2025). Heretic acquired rights ahead of its premiere.

Further screenings are planned for 14 and 15 August 2025.

Lisa, a photographer, has gone missing. The last known detail is that she had been photographing rural football stadiums in villages across Georgia. Her father, Irakli, sets out to search for her, travelling from place to place. Levani, Lisa's best friend (and an invisible person) also sets off to help.

David Koberidze and Otar Nijaradze lead the cast.

"In football, a ‘dry leaf’ is a kick with an unpredictable landing of the ball, much like our characters, who surrender to the journey and trust the wind to lead them", Alexander Koberidze said in a statement.

Germany’s New Matter Films produced the film. Mariam Shatberashvili, Luise Hauschild, and Alexandre Koberidze are the producers.

Alexandre Koberidze was born in Tbilisi in 1984, and studied directing at the German Film & TV Academy Berlin. He has made several short films, and the feature film Let Summer Never Come Again, which won the Grand Prix at the FID Marseille, among others. His graduation film, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2021, where it received the FIPRESCI Prize.