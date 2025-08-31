31-08-2025

Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Varna

    VARNA: A total of 17 feature films, 25 short fiction films and two fiction TV series will screen in the three official competitions of the 43rd Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival, which takes place in Varna from 16 to 23 September 2025.

    Fifteen of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, and eight films from the official competition are international coproductions, of which five have majority Bulgarian participation.

    Six feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

    The festival will open on 16 September 2025 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of Loveless directed by Ivailo Hristov.

    Organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, the Golden Rose National Film Festival is the most important event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by MilkoLazarov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television,TRT Sinema

    The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)
    Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
    Produced by Akka Films
    Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, Houseon Fire
    Supported by Eurimages, Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Cinéforom, Loterie Romande, Paris Region, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Taiwan’s International Co-Funding Programme (TAICCA), Storiculture, Katsize Films, Radio Television Suisse (RTS)

    Loveless (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivailo Hristov
    Produced by Moviemento
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Zvezda (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kamen Stoyanov
    Produced by MQ PICTURES
    Coproduced by Magicshop, Doli Media Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Faultline (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Georgi Dyulgerov
    Produced by Screening Emotions
    Coproduced by Doli Media Studio
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Black Sea (United States, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Crystal Moselle
    Produced by Give Thanks
    Coproduced by Kotva Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Flesh (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich
    Produced by Premier Studio Plus
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Liuben (Bulgaria, Spain)
    Directed by Ventsi Kostov
    Produced by Malas Compalñías
    Coproduced by Malas Compalñías, Portokal

    Erl Kinig (Bulgaria, Serbia)
    Directed by Goran Radovanovich
    Produced by Nama Films
    Coproduced by Premier Studio Plus
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia

    The Platform (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikolay Mutafchiev
    Produced by PremierStudio
    Coproduced by Samsara
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Gundi - Legend of Love (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
    Produced by Medium Station
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Magadalena Ilieva
    Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions
    Coproduced by Mammut Film
    Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
    Produced by 3,14
    Supported by the American Foundation for Bulgaria

    Bet (Bulgaria, Romania)
    Directed by SvetoslavOvcharov
    Produced by Omega Films, Front Film
    Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tatyana Pandurska
    Produced by Pandy Art Production
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Birthday (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivailo Penchev
    Produced by Urban Media
    Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    TV Series Competition:

    Shattered Bonds (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Viktor Chouchkov
    Produced by Overlock Entertainment
    Coproduced by Albion Films, NovaTV
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Latchezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film

    We, the Waves (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Neda Morfova, Petar Krumov
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Executive producer: The Good Company
    Supported by Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film

