Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Varna

VARNA: A total of 17 feature films, 25 short fiction films and two fiction TV series will screen in the three official competitions of the 43rd Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival , which takes place in Varna from 16 to 23 September 2025.

Fifteen of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, and eight films from the official competition are international coproductions, of which five have majority Bulgarian participation.

Six feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.

The festival will open on 16 September 2025 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of Loveless directed by Ivailo Hristov.

Organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, the Golden Rose National Film Festival is the most important event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.

Feature Film Competition:

Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by MilkoLazarov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television,TRT Sinema

The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov

Produced by Akka Films

Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, Houseon Fire

Supported by Eurimages, Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Cinéforom, Loterie Romande, Paris Region, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Taiwan’s International Co-Funding Programme (TAICCA), Storiculture, Katsize Films, Radio Television Suisse (RTS)

Loveless (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Hristov

Produced by Moviemento

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Zvezda (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kamen Stoyanov

Produced by MQ PICTURES

Coproduced by Magicshop, Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Faultline (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Dyulgerov

Produced by Screening Emotions

Coproduced by Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Black Sea (United States, Bulgaria)

Directed by Crystal Moselle

Produced by Give Thanks

Coproduced by Kotva Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Flesh (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich

Produced by Premier Studio Plus

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Liuben (Bulgaria, Spain)

Directed by Ventsi Kostov

Produced by Malas Compalñías

Coproduced by Malas Compalñías, Portokal

Erl Kinig (Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Goran Radovanovich

Produced by Nama Films

Coproduced by Premier Studio Plus

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia

The Platform (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Mutafchiev

Produced by PremierStudio

Coproduced by Samsara

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Gundi - Legend of Love (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Produced by Medium Station

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Magadalena Ilieva

Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions

Coproduced by Mammut Film

Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

Produced by 3,14

Supported by the American Foundation for Bulgaria

Bet (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by SvetoslavOvcharov

Produced by Omega Films, Front Film

Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tatyana Pandurska

Produced by Pandy Art Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Birthday (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Penchev

Produced by Urban Media

Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

TV Series Competition:

Shattered Bonds (Bulgaria)

Directed by Viktor Chouchkov

Produced by Overlock Entertainment

Coproduced by Albion Films, NovaTV

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Latchezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film

We, the Waves (Bulgaria)

Directed by Neda Morfova, Petar Krumov

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Executive producer: The Good Company

Supported by Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film