Golden Rose Bulgarian Feature Film Festival 2025 Kicks Off in Varna

Fifteen of the feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, and eight films from the official competition are international coproductions, of which five have majority Bulgarian participation.
Six feature competition films are debuts for their Bulgarian-born directors.
The festival will open on 16 September 2025 at the Festival and Congress Centre in Varna with the screening of Loveless directed by Ivailo Hristov.
Organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Varna Municipality, the Golden Rose National Film Festival is the most important event dedicated to all forms of Bulgarian feature film production. The festival was created in 1961 and is traditionally held in Varna.
Feature Film Competition:
Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by MilkoLazarov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages
Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television,TRT Sinema
The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
Produced by Akka Films
Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, Houseon Fire
Supported by Eurimages, Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Cinéforom, Loterie Romande, Paris Region, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Taiwan’s International Co-Funding Programme (TAICCA), Storiculture, Katsize Films, Radio Television Suisse (RTS)
Loveless (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Hristov
Produced by Moviemento
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Zvezda (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kamen Stoyanov
Produced by MQ PICTURES
Coproduced by Magicshop, Doli Media Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Faultline (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Dyulgerov
Produced by Screening Emotions
Coproduced by Doli Media Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Black Sea (United States, Bulgaria)
Directed by Crystal Moselle
Produced by Give Thanks
Coproduced by Kotva Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Flesh (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich
Produced by Premier Studio Plus
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Liuben (Bulgaria, Spain)
Directed by Ventsi Kostov
Produced by Malas Compalñías
Coproduced by Malas Compalñías, Portokal
Erl Kinig (Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Goran Radovanovich
Produced by Nama Films
Coproduced by Premier Studio Plus
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia
The Platform (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Mutafchiev
Produced by PremierStudio
Coproduced by Samsara
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Gundi - Legend of Love (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Produced by Medium Station
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Magadalena Ilieva
Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions
Coproduced by Mammut Film
Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
Produced by 3,14
Supported by the American Foundation for Bulgaria
Bet (Bulgaria, Romania)
Directed by SvetoslavOvcharov
Produced by Omega Films, Front Film
Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Wild Strawberries (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tatyana Pandurska
Produced by Pandy Art Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Birthday (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Penchev
Produced by Urban Media
Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
TV Series Competition:
Shattered Bonds (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktor Chouchkov
Produced by Overlock Entertainment
Coproduced by Albion Films, NovaTV
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Latchezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film
We, the Waves (Bulgaria)
Directed by Neda Morfova, Petar Krumov
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
Executive producer: The Good Company
Supported by Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film