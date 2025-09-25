Made in EU Wins 2025 Golden Rose National Film Festival

Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece) by Milko Lazarov received the Special Jury Award, the Best Cinematography Award (Kaloyan Bozhilov), Best Composer Award (Penka Kouneva) and the Critics Guild Award for Feature Film.
The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan) directed by Konstantin Bojanov won the Best Director Award and Best Script Award.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television and TRT Sinema
Jury Special Award:
Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by MilkoLazarov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages
Best Director Award:
The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)
Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
Produced by Akka Films
Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire
Supported by Eurimages, Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Cinéforom, Loterie Romande, Paris Region, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Taiwan’s International Co-Funding Programme (TAICCA), Storiculture, Katsize Films, Radio Television Suisse (RTS)
Best Script Award:
Konstantin Bojanov for The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)
Best Cinematography Award:
Kaloyan Bozhilov for Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Best Actress Award:
Gergana Pletynova in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Best Actor Award:
Stoyan Doychev in Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Magadalena Ilieva
Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions
Coproduced by Mammut Film
Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Best Composer Award:
Penka Kouneva for Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Award for Artistic Courage:
Loveless (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Hristov
Produced by Moviemento
City of Varna Special Award:
Gundi - Legend of Love (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Produced by Medium Station
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Debut Feature:
Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Magadalena Ilieva
Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
We, the Waves (Bulgaria)
Directed by Neda Morfova, Petar Krumov
Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
Executive producer: The Good Company
Supported by the Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film
Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
Girlfriend (Belgium, Bulgaria)
Directed by Georges Vanev
Short Film Special Mentions:
Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lily Koss
The Premiere (Bulgaria)
Directed by Toma Waszarow
Filmautor Award for Short Fiction Film:
Posterity (Bulgaria)
Directed by Emil Alexanderov
Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
Produced by 3,14
Supported by American Foundation for Bulgaria
Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
EWA BG Award for Short Fiction Film:
Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
EWA BG Special Mention for Short Fiction Film:
Soar (Bulgaria)
Directed by Valya Pelova
Audience Award:
Birthday (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Penchev
Produced by Urban Media
Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Youth Jury Award:
Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev