Made in EU Wins 2025 Golden Rose National Film Festival

    Stephan Komandarev at Golden Rose Awards 2025 Stephan Komandarev at Golden Rose Awards 2025 credit: Emil Kalinov

    VARNA: Мade in EU by Stephan Komandarev won the Best Film Award at the 43th Golden Rose National Film Festival, which was held in Varna 16 – 23 September 2025. The film also received the Best Actress Award and the Youth Jury Award.

    Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece) by Milko Lazarov received the Special Jury Award, the Best Cinematography Award (Kaloyan Bozhilov), Best Composer Award (Penka Kouneva) and the Critics Guild Award for Feature Film.

    The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan) directed by Konstantin Bojanov won the Best Director Award and Best Script Award.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:
    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television and TRT Sinema

    Jury Special Award:
    Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by MilkoLazarov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

    Best Director Award:
    The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)
    Directed by Konstantin Bojanov
    Produced by Akka Films
    Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire
    Supported by Eurimages, Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Cinéforom, Loterie Romande, Paris Region, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Taiwan’s International Co-Funding Programme (TAICCA), Storiculture, Katsize Films, Radio Television Suisse (RTS)

    Best Script Award: 
    Konstantin Bojanov for The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Kaloyan Bozhilov for Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov

    Best Actress Award: 
    Gergana Pletynova in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev

    Best Actor Award:
    Stoyan Doychev in Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Magadalena Ilieva
    Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions
    Coproduced by Mammut Film
    Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Best Composer Award:
    Penka Kouneva for Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov

    ​​Award for Artistic Courage:
    Loveless (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivailo Hristov
    Produced by Moviemento

    City of Varna Special Award:
    Gundi - Legend of Love (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
    Produced by Medium Station
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Debut Feature:
    Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Magadalena Ilieva

    Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:
    We, the Waves (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Neda Morfova, Petar Krumov
    Produced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Executive producer: The Good Company
    Supported by the Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film

    Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:
    Girlfriend (Belgium, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Georges Vanev

    Short Film Special Mentions:

    Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Lily Koss

    The Premiere (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Toma Waszarow

    Filmautor Award for Short Fiction Film:
    Posterity (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Emil Alexanderov

    Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:
    Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
    Produced by 3,14
    Supported by American Foundation for Bulgaria

    Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:
    Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov

    Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:
    Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

    EWA BG Award for Short Fiction Film:
    Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

    EWA BG Special Mention for Short Fiction Film:
    Soar (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Valya Pelova

    Audience Award:
    Birthday (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivailo Penchev
    Produced by Urban Media
    Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Youth Jury Award:
    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev

