Made in EU Wins 2025 Golden Rose National Film Festival

VARNA: Мade in EU by Stephan Komandarev won the Best Film Award at the 43th Golden Rose National Film Festival , which was held in Varna 16 – 23 September 2025. The film also received the Best Actress Award and the Youth Jury Award.

Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece) by Milko Lazarov received the Special Jury Award, the Best Cinematography Award (Kaloyan Bozhilov), Best Composer Award (Penka Kouneva) and the Critics Guild Award for Feature Film.

The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan) directed by Konstantin Bojanov won the Best Director Award and Best Script Award.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix for Best Feature Film:

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television and TRT Sinema

Jury Special Award:

Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by MilkoLazarov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

Best Director Award:

The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)

Directed by Konstantin Bojanov

Produced by Akka Films

Coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films, House on Fire

Supported by Eurimages, Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Cinéforom, Loterie Romande, Paris Region, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Taiwan’s International Co-Funding Programme (TAICCA), Storiculture, Katsize Films, Radio Television Suisse (RTS)

Best Script Award:

Konstantin Bojanov for The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan)

Best Cinematography Award:

Kaloyan Bozhilov for Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Best Actress Award:

Gergana Pletynova in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Best Actor Award:

Stoyan Doychev in Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Magadalena Ilieva

Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions

Coproduced by Mammut Film

Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Best Composer Award:

Penka Kouneva for Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

​​Award for Artistic Courage:

Loveless (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Hristov

Produced by Moviemento

City of Varna Special Award:

Gundi - Legend of Love (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Produced by Medium Station

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Debut Feature:

Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Magadalena Ilieva

Grand Prix for Best Fiction TV Series:

We, the Waves (Bulgaria)

Directed by Neda Morfova, Petar Krumov

Produced by the Bulgarian National Television

Executive producer: The Good Company

Supported by the Lachezar Tsotsorkov Foundation, UNICEF Bulgaria, Beta Film

Grand Prix for Best Short Fiction Film:

Girlfriend (Belgium, Bulgaria)

Directed by Georges Vanev

Short Film Special Mentions:

Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lily Koss

The Premiere (Bulgaria)

Directed by Toma Waszarow

Filmautor Award for Short Fiction Film:

Posterity (Bulgaria)

Directed by Emil Alexanderov

Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Award:

Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

Produced by 3,14

Supported by American Foundation for Bulgaria

Critics Guild Award for Feature Film:

Tarika (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Critics Guild Award for Short Fiction Film:

Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

EWA BG Award for Short Fiction Film:

Еraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

EWA BG Special Mention for Short Fiction Film:

Soar (Bulgaria)

Directed by Valya Pelova

Audience Award:

Birthday (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Penchev

Produced by Urban Media

Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Youth Jury Award:

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev