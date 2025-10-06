PRODUCTION: Burgas Airport Bombing Drama Shoots in Bulgaria

The film is based on the true story of the 2012 Burgas Airport bombing, which killed a Bulgarian bus driver of Muslim origin, five Israeli tourists, and a Lebanese suicide attacker. Set against the aftermath of the attack, the narrative follows a forensic photographer tasked with documenting the scene, while also unfolding through the final days of the victims (including the assassin), weaving together intimate portraits that reveal the human cost of violence.

The script penned by Sevda Shishmanova and Milena Petrova is grounded in extensive research, including interviews with the victims’ families, surviving passengers, investigators, as well as witness records, forensic photography, and archival footage.

Zahari Baharov, Samuel Finzi, and Kaloyan Trifonov are in the main cast.

“The question I keep getting asked is how I am going to shoot and screen this film, given the extreme sensitivity in the world that divides people, after the massacre of 7 October 2023 done by Hamas, and the unbearable pain of Gaza after Israel's military response. It is extremely difficult. As a director with a journalistic background, I witness how the politicians have finally lost their greatest ally - the people and the battle for humanism. However, the creators have a mission to see it through to the end - with our last remaining empathy. We have a duty to society, a debt to our viewers, to tell the stories of what is common in pain to all of us: respect for life. The characters in our film also go through this only path that humanity has: to see the pain of others”, Sevda Shishmanova told FNE.

She also talked about her approach: “The film’s dramatic impact relies entirely on action and characters drawn from real life. Its visual narrative unfolds as a sequence of scenes, with each scene consisting of one long take. This approach creates an immersive experience that allows viewers to empathise with the characters and relive the story as if they were in the victims’ place.”

The shooting began on 23 September 2025 in Burgas. The 19 shooting days will be divided into two periods: September-October 2025 and May-June 2026, with filming taking place in Yakoruda (Bulgaria) and Tel Aviv (Israel).

“This film offers a deeply personal and humanising perspective on the victims of terrorism, emphasising how individuals are often caught in the crossfire of larger political and geopolitical conflicts. In a polarised and unsettled global landscape, the story aims to foster empathy and understanding by highlighting the personal toll of violence, illustrating that behind every headline are real people whose lives are profoundly affected”, producer Veselka Kiryakova said.

When asked about the difficulties of the production, Kiryakova told FNE: “The main challenges in producing this film stem from the current situation in Israel. It significantly affects our ability to secure financing. Additionally, the ongoing conflict creates logistical and safety concerns, complicating shooting schedules and location access. Despite these obstacles, our commitment remains to tell this story with authenticity and compassion, believing that it can contribute meaningfully to the international dialogue.”

Remains of Life is produced by Veselka Kiryakova of Bulgarian Red Carpet and Georgi Skerlev of Bulgarian Mindstream productions in coproduction with Harry Floter of German 2Pilots Filmproduction GmbH.

The Bulgarian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Television, the Culture Fund Burgas, and the municipalities of Yakoruda and Pomorie are backing the project.

The total budget is 716,000 EUR, with a remaining financing gap of 60,000 EUR. The producer is actively seeking postproduction services, with the exception of colour grading, which will be carried out in Germany by 2Pilots Filmproduction GmbH.

The project was showcased at Sofia Meetings 2022 and at the Berlinale Co-Production Market 2024.

The postproduction will be completed in November 2026.

Sevda Shishmanova is a Bulgarian journalist, director, and producer who served as Director of Programming at BNT1, the main channel of the Bulgarian National Television. She is best known for producing the acclaimed series Undercover and The Fourth Estate, both nominated for the International Emmy Awards.

Production Information:

Producers:

Red Carpet (Bulgaria)

Mindstream productions (Bulgaria)

Coproducers:

2Pilots Filmproduction GmbH (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Sevda Shishmanova

Scriptwriters: Sevda Shishmanova, Milena Petrova

DoP: Kaloyan Bozhilov

Editor: Zoritsa Kotseva

Set designer: Victor Andreev

Costume designer: Kiril Naumov

Composer: Petar Dundakov

Cast: Zahari Baharov, Samuel Finzi, Kaloyan Trifonov