Sofia Meetings 2026 Announces Lineup

    SOFIA: Sofia Meetings announced the selection for its 23rd edition, set to take place 18 - 22 March 2026 within the 30th Sofia International Film Festival (12 – 22 March 2026).

    The forum includes presentations of first, second, and third feature film projects seeking coproducers, distribution, and sales, as well as presentations of TV series looking for partners. The Works in Progress programme showcases films in various stages of postproduction to festival programmers, distributors, sales agents, film experts, and to the international media.

    Sofia Meetings also offers a comprehensive industry programme featuring Industry Talks, workshops by Europa Distribution and Europa Cinemas, the VR/Transmedia Hub as a platform for interactive experiences, and keynote speakers, panels, presentations, and numerous networking events.  

    Over 500 film industry professionals are expected in Sofia, including producers, distributors, market representatives, sales agents, film funds, TV buyers, representatives of major festivals, and directors to discover new projects and films.

    Sofia Meetings is organised with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Sofia Municipality.

    FULL SELECTION:

    Work in Progress:

    Feature Films:

    Cowgirl (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcia
    Coproduced by nutprodukce

    Dear Future Self (Germany)
    Directed Ella Cieslinski

    Disqualifie (Greece, Italy)
    Directed by Yorgos Teltzidis

    For You (Bulgaria, Serbia)
    Directed by Dimitar Kotzev - Shosho
    Produced by Kontraplan
    Coproduced by Living Pictures

    Lost Years (Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Áron Horváth Botka
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by Set Sail Films

    Paris 18 (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kitodar Todorov, Jonathan Heidelberger
    Produced by Little Wing Productions

    Matroshki (Germany)
    Directed by Alina Yklymova

    Recrucified (Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Theo Papadoulaki
    Produced by Indigo View Productions
    Coproduced by The Piranesi Experience, Boycott Films, Amour Fou

    Wild Horse in the Rotten West (Bulgaria, UK)
    Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
    Produced by Activist38
    Coproduced by MK38

    Documentaries:

    Through The Tunnel (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Eldora Taykova
    Produced by Pro Film

    The Long Juju (UK, Nigeria, USA)
    Directed by Keme Nzerem, Tolu Stedford

    Projects in Development:

    Feature Films:

    Carolina’s Dream (Italy)
    Directed by TBA

    Fathers (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Martin Iliev
    Produced by Handplayed

    Giga Makes a Sea (Serbia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Strahinja Savić
    Produced by Ground

    Heavy Light (Germany)
    Directed by Stefan Koutzev

    Her Story (Germany)
    Director Florian Hoffmeister

    In Those Darkest Nights (Turkey, Bulgaria)
    Director Gozde Kural
    Produced by Toz Film Production
    Coproduced by Front Film

    Long Dead (Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia), Selected in partnership with EAVE
    Directed by Milija Šćepanović
    Produced by Taurus Production
    Coproduced by Propeler Film, Dream Factory, Cineplanet

    Placeholder (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria, Austria, Croatia)
    Directed by Višnja Sretenović
    Produced by Delirium Films

    Reconstruction (UK)
    Directed by Matt Harlock

    Robbing Beirut (France, Lebanon)
    Directed by Katia Jarjoura

    Spy Passions (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Roman Pessarov
    Produced by Hot Potato
    Coproduced by PLONJ

    The Art of Spitting (Poland)
    Directed by Korek Bojanowski
    Produced by AsterFilm
    Coproduced by Orka, VuFinder

    The Kordys Case (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Ondřej Zima
    Produced by Film Kolektiv
    Coproduced by PubRes

    The Last Game (Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Redinciuc
    Produced by Point Film

    The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse (North Macedonia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Vardan Tozija
    Produced by Minimal Collective
    Coproduced by 365 Films

    TV Series: 

    Beneath the Surface (Greece)
    Created by Asimina Proedrou
    Directed by Asimina Proedrou

    The Neighbourhood (Portugal)
    Created by Pedro Magano
    Directed by João Nuno Pinto

    Witness (Bulgaria)
    Created by Pavel G. Vesnakov, Simeon Vencislavov
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Dream Team Group

    Projects in Bank:

    Feature Films:

    Detelina (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yordan Chichikov
    Produced by Gemini Films

    Sofiya (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Radev
    Produced by Palipest Films

    1000 Days (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andre Chandelle
    Produced by Fabrikata 

    Documentaries:

    A Second Life (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ehab Ghafri
    Produced by Caravan Fantasia

    Missing. Stories of Disappearance at Europe’s Edge (Italy)
    Directed by Cecilia Fasciani

    Songs of Resilience (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kate Kotcheff
    Produced by Elena Doroshenko

    Sounds of Migration (France, Bulgaria, Colombia)
    Directed by Danny Baquero Betancourt, Lilia Manolova
    Produced by Green Castle

