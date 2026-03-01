Sofia Meetings 2026 Announces Lineup

SOFIA: Sofia Meetings announced the selection for its 23rd edition, set to take place 18 - 22 March 2026 within the 30th Sofia International Film Festival (12 – 22 March 2026).

The forum includes presentations of first, second, and third feature film projects seeking coproducers, distribution, and sales, as well as presentations of TV series looking for partners. The Works in Progress programme showcases films in various stages of postproduction to festival programmers, distributors, sales agents, film experts, and to the international media.

Sofia Meetings also offers a comprehensive industry programme featuring Industry Talks, workshops by Europa Distribution and Europa Cinemas, the VR/Transmedia Hub as a platform for interactive experiences, and keynote speakers, panels, presentations, and numerous networking events.

Over 500 film industry professionals are expected in Sofia, including producers, distributors, market representatives, sales agents, film funds, TV buyers, representatives of major festivals, and directors to discover new projects and films.

Sofia Meetings is organised with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Sofia Municipality.

FULL SELECTION:

Work in Progress:

Feature Films:

Cowgirl (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia

Coproduced by nutprodukce

Dear Future Self (Germany)

Directed Ella Cieslinski

Disqualifie (Greece, Italy)

Directed by Yorgos Teltzidis

For You (Bulgaria, Serbia)

Directed by Dimitar Kotzev - Shosho

Produced by Kontraplan

Coproduced by Living Pictures

Lost Years (Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Áron Horváth Botka

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by Set Sail Films

Paris 18 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kitodar Todorov, Jonathan Heidelberger

Produced by Little Wing Productions

Matroshki (Germany)

Directed by Alina Yklymova

Recrucified (Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Luxembourg)

Directed by Theo Papadoulaki

Produced by Indigo View Productions

Coproduced by The Piranesi Experience, Boycott Films, Amour Fou

Wild Horse in the Rotten West (Bulgaria, UK)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Activist38

Coproduced by MK38

Documentaries:

Through The Tunnel (Bulgaria)

Directed by Eldora Taykova

Produced by Pro Film

The Long Juju (UK, Nigeria, USA)

Directed by Keme Nzerem, Tolu Stedford

Projects in Development:

Feature Films:

Carolina’s Dream (Italy)

Directed by TBA

Fathers (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Iliev

Produced by Handplayed

Giga Makes a Sea (Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Strahinja Savić

Produced by Ground

Heavy Light (Germany)

Directed by Stefan Koutzev

Her Story (Germany)

Director Florian Hoffmeister

In Those Darkest Nights (Turkey, Bulgaria)

Director Gozde Kural

Produced by Toz Film Production

Coproduced by Front Film

Long Dead (Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia), Selected in partnership with EAVE

Directed by Milija Šćepanović

Produced by Taurus Production

Coproduced by Propeler Film, Dream Factory, Cineplanet

Placeholder (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria, Austria, Croatia)

Directed by Višnja Sretenović

Produced by Delirium Films

Reconstruction (UK)

Directed by Matt Harlock

Robbing Beirut (France, Lebanon)

Directed by Katia Jarjoura

Spy Passions (Bulgaria)

Directed by Roman Pessarov

Produced by Hot Potato

Coproduced by PLONJ

The Art of Spitting (Poland)

Directed by Korek Bojanowski

Produced by AsterFilm

Coproduced by Orka, VuFinder

The Kordys Case (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Zima

Produced by Film Kolektiv

Coproduced by PubRes

The Last Game (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Redinciuc

Produced by Point Film

The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse (North Macedonia, Slovenia)

Directed by Vardan Tozija

Produced by Minimal Collective

Coproduced by 365 Films

TV Series:

Beneath the Surface (Greece)

Created by Asimina Proedrou

Directed by Asimina Proedrou

The Neighbourhood (Portugal)

Created by Pedro Magano

Directed by João Nuno Pinto

Witness (Bulgaria)

Created by Pavel G. Vesnakov, Simeon Vencislavov

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Dream Team Group

Projects in Bank:

Feature Films:

Detelina (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yordan Chichikov

Produced by Gemini Films

Sofiya (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Radev

Produced by Palipest Films

1000 Days (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andre Chandelle

Produced by Fabrikata

Documentaries:

A Second Life (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ehab Ghafri

Produced by Caravan Fantasia

Missing. Stories of Disappearance at Europe’s Edge (Italy)

Directed by Cecilia Fasciani

Songs of Resilience (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kate Kotcheff

Produced by Elena Doroshenko

Sounds of Migration (France, Bulgaria, Colombia)

Directed by Danny Baquero Betancourt, Lilia Manolova

Produced by Green Castle