Sofia Meetings 2026 Announces Lineup

The forum includes presentations of first, second, and third feature film projects seeking coproducers, distribution, and sales, as well as presentations of TV series looking for partners. The Works in Progress programme showcases films in various stages of postproduction to festival programmers, distributors, sales agents, film experts, and to the international media.
Sofia Meetings also offers a comprehensive industry programme featuring Industry Talks, workshops by Europa Distribution and Europa Cinemas, the VR/Transmedia Hub as a platform for interactive experiences, and keynote speakers, panels, presentations, and numerous networking events.
Over 500 film industry professionals are expected in Sofia, including producers, distributors, market representatives, sales agents, film funds, TV buyers, representatives of major festivals, and directors to discover new projects and films.
Sofia Meetings is organised with the support of Creative Europe MEDIA, the Bulgarian National Film Center, and the Sofia Municipality.
FULL SELECTION:
Work in Progress:
Feature Films:
Cowgirl (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia
Coproduced by nutprodukce
Dear Future Self (Germany)
Directed Ella Cieslinski
Disqualifie (Greece, Italy)
Directed by Yorgos Teltzidis
For You (Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Dimitar Kotzev - Shosho
Produced by Kontraplan
Coproduced by Living Pictures
Lost Years (Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Áron Horváth Botka
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by Set Sail Films
Paris 18 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kitodar Todorov, Jonathan Heidelberger
Produced by Little Wing Productions
Matroshki (Germany)
Directed by Alina Yklymova
Recrucified (Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Luxembourg)
Directed by Theo Papadoulaki
Produced by Indigo View Productions
Coproduced by The Piranesi Experience, Boycott Films, Amour Fou
Wild Horse in the Rotten West (Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Activist38
Coproduced by MK38
Documentaries:
Through The Tunnel (Bulgaria)
Directed by Eldora Taykova
Produced by Pro Film
The Long Juju (UK, Nigeria, USA)
Directed by Keme Nzerem, Tolu Stedford
Projects in Development:
Feature Films:
Carolina’s Dream (Italy)
Directed by TBA
Fathers (Bulgaria)
Directed by Martin Iliev
Produced by Handplayed
Giga Makes a Sea (Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Strahinja Savić
Produced by Ground
Heavy Light (Germany)
Directed by Stefan Koutzev
Her Story (Germany)
Director Florian Hoffmeister
In Those Darkest Nights (Turkey, Bulgaria)
Director Gozde Kural
Produced by Toz Film Production
Coproduced by Front Film
Long Dead (Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia), Selected in partnership with EAVE
Directed by Milija Šćepanović
Produced by Taurus Production
Coproduced by Propeler Film, Dream Factory, Cineplanet
Placeholder (Serbia, Germany, Bulgaria, Austria, Croatia)
Directed by Višnja Sretenović
Produced by Delirium Films
Reconstruction (UK)
Directed by Matt Harlock
Robbing Beirut (France, Lebanon)
Directed by Katia Jarjoura
Spy Passions (Bulgaria)
Directed by Roman Pessarov
Produced by Hot Potato
Coproduced by PLONJ
The Art of Spitting (Poland)
Directed by Korek Bojanowski
Produced by AsterFilm
Coproduced by Orka, VuFinder
The Kordys Case (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Ondřej Zima
Produced by Film Kolektiv
Coproduced by PubRes
The Last Game (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Redinciuc
Produced by Point Film
The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse (North Macedonia, Slovenia)
Directed by Vardan Tozija
Produced by Minimal Collective
Coproduced by 365 Films
TV Series:
Beneath the Surface (Greece)
Created by Asimina Proedrou
Directed by Asimina Proedrou
The Neighbourhood (Portugal)
Created by Pedro Magano
Directed by João Nuno Pinto
Witness (Bulgaria)
Created by Pavel G. Vesnakov, Simeon Vencislavov
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Dream Team Group
Projects in Bank:
Feature Films:
Detelina (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yordan Chichikov
Produced by Gemini Films
Sofiya (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Radev
Produced by Palipest Films
1000 Days (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andre Chandelle
Produced by Fabrikata
Documentaries:
A Second Life (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ehab Ghafri
Produced by Caravan Fantasia
Missing. Stories of Disappearance at Europe’s Edge (Italy)
Directed by Cecilia Fasciani
Songs of Resilience (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kate Kotcheff
Produced by Elena Doroshenko
Sounds of Migration (France, Bulgaria, Colombia)
Directed by Danny Baquero Betancourt, Lilia Manolova
Produced by Green Castle