Bulgaria Expands Cash Rebate Programme to Strengthen Appeal as Production Hub

SOFIA: Bulgaria has reinforced its position as an attractive filming destination by raising the cap on its cash rebate scheme from 1 m to 5 m EUR per project. Productions can now receive a 25% cash rebate on eligible expenses, including for film and TV series, with a total annual budget of 10.3 m EUR.

Eligible projects include feature films over 70 minutes, documentaries over 60 minutes, documentary series with episodes of at least 40 minutes, animation films or series over 24 minutes, and films intended for TV broadcasting or streaming platforms over 70 minutes, or series with episodes of at least 40 minutes. Projects must be intended for public release or broadcasting, meet cultural criteria through a cultural test, and be produced entirely or partly in the Republic of Bulgaria.

The rebate is granted under a state aid scheme governed by the Film Industry Act and its Implementing Regulation, in compliance with the Commission Regulation (EU) No. 651/2014, and it is administered by the Bulgarian National Film Center.

Since its launch in 2023, the incentive has attracted strong interest from both domestic and international producers. To date, 62 Bulgarian and foreign projects have signed contracts, demonstrating that the scheme is fully operational, steadily contributing to the growth of Bulgaria’s audiovisual sector, and enhancing its appeal as a production hub.

To highlight Bulgaria’s filming advantages, the Bulgarian National Film Center has launched Filmcenter.bg, a platform showcasing diverse locations, skilled crews, competitive production costs, and the 25% rebate to international producers, directors, and film companies.