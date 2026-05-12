FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Bulgarian Cinema in Cannes

Meet talented Bulgarian filmmakers and producers while also catching up with our co-production and financial schemes at the Festival de Cannes and Marché du Film. As per usual, you can find us at Stand #135 at the SEE Pavilion .

HIGHLIGHTS

THE DREAMED ADVENTURE | OFFICIAL COMPETITION

Valeska Grisebach’s The Dreamed Adventure has been selected for the Official Competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nearly a decade after her acclaimed film Western (Un Certain Regard, 2017), Grisebach returns to Cannes with a new Bulgarian-based story — a major co-production between Germany, Bulgaria, Austria, and France.

Shot entirely in the Svilengrad region in 2024, The Dreamed Adventure captures a raw, authentic energy through Grisebach’s signature collaboration with a remarkable ensemble of non-professional actors.

The Dreamed Adventure is produced by Komplizen Film (Germany) in co-production with Miramar Film (Bulgaria), Kazak Productions (France), Panama Film (Austria), and Valeska Grisebach. The production has a support from BKM (Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFA (Filmförderungsanstalt), and DFFF (Deutscher Filmförderfonds), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée), and Institut français, Österreichisches Filminstitut (ÖFI+), and Filmfonds Wien, Creative Europe MEDIA and Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung.

CURATORS NETWORK

For the first time, Bulgaria is represented in the Curators Network 2026 by Vladislav Iliev, better known as Vladzen. As a visionary artist recognized for his groundbreaking work with Videnie, Vladzen marks a significant breakthrough for Bulgaria’s creative sector in this highly specialized field.

OUR ACTIVITIES

BULGARIAN COCKTAIL & NETWORKING 15th May, Thursday, 17.00 pm @ SEE Pavilion (Riviera 135)

We cordially invite you to celebrate these achievements with a glass of exquisite Melnik wine. Please join us for an evening of networking and refined Bulgarian flavors as we toast to new horizons in cinema and the strength of our international partnerships.

PUBLICATIONS

Visit our stand to pick up our latest industry guides:

Bulgarian Films and TV Series 2026

Bulgarian Cinema Facts & Figures 2026

How to Co-produce with Bulgaria 2026

Bulgaria Cash Rebate Scheme 2026

Come and experience Bulgarian Cinema at Stand #135 in the Village International! The Bulgarian National Film Center provides the expertise and networking hub for international partners looking to connect with the vibrant SEE region.

GET IN TOUCH

Peter Todorov I Executive Director I This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Irina Kanusheva I International Relations I This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Stefan Prohorov I Eurimages National Representative I This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kremena Dimitrova I PR I This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kamen Balkanski I CED MEDIA Bulgaria, Head I This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.