Evtim Miloshev Appointed Minister of Culture in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Evtim Miloshev has been appointed as the new Minister of Culture of the Republic of Bulgaria in the newly formed government led by PM Rumen Radev.

Evtim Miloshev is a Bulgarian producer, media manager, and public figure with longstanding contributions to the development of Bulgaria’s media, cultural, and public environment. Born in 1968, he graduated from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy, and later specialised in screen directing at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts “Krastyo Sarafov”.

Miloshev began his professional career at the Bulgarian National Television during a period of major social and media transformation in Bulgaria, later establishing himself as a prominent figure in the country’s audiovisual industry and cultural life.

As a producer and director, he has been involved in major television, film, performing arts, and public projects across all nationally broadcast television channels, as well as numerous charitable and cultural initiatives of public significance. He is among the founders of the Association of Bulgarian Film Producers in Bulgaria and served for many years as its Chair, actively contributing to the development of Bulgaria’s TV and film industry and to the improvement of professional standards within the sector.

Between 2024 and 2025, Evtim Miloshev served as the Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Bulgaria in a caretaker government.

For his contribution to Bulgarian culture and public life, he has received a number of prestigious distinctions, including the Golden Age award of the Ministry of Culture, the Honorary Sign of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Golden Feather award, among others.