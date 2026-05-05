05-05-2026

Tarika Wins Best Film at Vasil Gendov Awards 2026

By
    Ralitza Petrova Ralitza Petrova credit: Kiril Stanoev

    SOFIA: Milko Lazarov’s Tarika received the Best Feature Film and Best Director awards, among others, at the 5th edition of the National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards. Raliza Petrova’s Lust received the Special Jury Award.

    Kristina Nikolova won Best Documentary for In Hell with Ivo, and Svetoslav Draganov was honoured as Best Documentary Director for Snezha and Franz. Additionally, Tonislav Hristov’s documentary Truth or Dare was honoured with the Sofia Municipality Special Social Impact Award for its powerful social narrative.

    The award for Best Animated Film went to Balconada, and Iva Tokmakchieva was named Best Director for her work on the film.

    Additionally, ten awards were presented to animation students from New Bulgarian University and NATFA "Krastyo Sarafov" as part of the inaugural ANIMA INCUBATOR, a joint initiative between the Bulgarian National Film Center and the universities.

    A total of 112 films were submitted to the Vasil Gendov awards, including 18 feature films, 54 documentaries, 24 short films, and 16 animated films.

    The festival was held 20 – 30 April at the Cinema House in Sofia, and the awards ceremony was held at the National Theatre on 3 Маy 2026.

    The National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards is organised by the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center. The festival aims to continue the tradition of the annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers, which began in 1975.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    FICTION FILMS:

    Best Feature Film:
    Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

    Special Jury Award:
    Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Ralitza Petrova
    Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks
    Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film I Väst
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages – Council of Europe, the Danish Film Institute, Film iVäst, Doli Media Studio

    Best Director:
    Milko Lazarov, credit: Kiril StanoevMilko Lazarov for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)

    Best Screenplay:
    Dimitar Sardzhev for Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
    Produced by 3,14
    Supported by American Foundation for Bulgaria

    Best Cinematography:
    Rali Ralchev for Shepherd (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Milena Andonova
    Produced by Proventus
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:
    Zahari Baharov in Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov

    Best Leading Actress:
    Gergana Pletnyova in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Ivaylo Hristov in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Meglena Karalambova in Birthday (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivailo Penchev
    Produced by Urban Media
    Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Editing:
    Veselka Kiryakova for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov

    Best Original Music:
    Penka Kuneva for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov

    Best Sound:
    Blagomir Alexiev, Momchil Bozhkov, Atanas Cholakov for Shepherd (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Milena Andonova

    Best Production Design:
    Irena Mike Muratova for Shepherd (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Milena Andonova

    Best Costume Design:
    Krasimira Stoycheva, Irena Doycheva for Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

    Best Short Film:
    Eraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Lilly Koss

    Special Jury Mention for a Short Film:
    Chapter 6 (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivailo Minov

    DOCUMENTARIES:

    Best Documentary:
    In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova
    Produced by Luna Clipse Media, Magic Shop

    Special Jury Award:
    Welcome to Sinagovci (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev, Zdravko Dragnev
    Produced by Gala Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Debut Film:
    Jar of Time (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nevena Semova
    Produced by Attic Films

    Best Director:
    Svetoslav Draganov for Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Svetoslav Draganov
    Produced by Cineaste Maudit Productions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Screenplay:
    Nikola Boshankov for A Few Chunks of Cheese (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikola Boshankov
    Produced by Gala Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Best Cinematography:
    Swapnil Arjun for Jar of Time (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Swapnil Arjun, Nevena Semova

    Best Editing:
    Atanas Petkov for In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
    Directed by Kristina Nikolova

    Best Original Music:
    Georgi Donchev, Dimitar Gorchakov, Ilko Gradev for Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Svetoslav Draganov

    Best Sound:
    Ivan Andreev for Sisyphus and Death (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Lyutskanov
    Produced by Vip Media
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

    Sofia Municipality Special Social Impact Film Award:
    Truth or Dare (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden, Norway)
    Directed by Tonislav Hristov
    Produced by Making Movies Oy
    Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, UpNorth Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, AVEK, the Swedish Film Institute, Midtnorsk Filmsenter, the Fritt Ord Foundation

    ANIMATED FILMS:

    Best Animated Film:
    Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
    Produced by Compote Collective
    Coproduced by Girelle Production
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, the Bulgarian National Fund “Culture”, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée), SACEM in association with Ciclic Centre, BIPTV, Centre-Val de Loire Region, Pictanovo, Hauts-de-France Region

    Special Jury Award:
    Idol (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ivan Veselinov
    Produced by Attract Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Screenplay:
    Dilyan Elenkov for Winter Story (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
    Produced by Metamorfoza-N
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

    Best Director:
    Iva Tokmachievа for Balconada (Bulgaria, France)

    Best Animation:
    Theodor Ralev, Lilia Alexandrova, Veselin Damyanov, Viktoria Panova for Ravanera (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Theodor Ralev
    Produced by NBU

    Best Art Director:
    Lilia Alexandrova for Ravanera (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Theodor Ralev

    Best Original Music:
    Amin Goudarzi for Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

    Best Sound:
    Alexander Evtimov, Alexander Daniel for Ravanera (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Theodor Ralev

    Best Debut Film:
    Under and Over the Bed (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Sophia Sokerova, Sonya Ranova
    Produced by NATFA

    Special Award for Contribution to Bulgarian Animation:
    Prof. Ivan Vesselinov

    Anima Incubator Award:
    Anastasia Stoeva, Blagoslava Kirilova, Dana Tileva, Denislava Georgieva, Ivana Koleva, Kalina Krasteva, Mina Dicheva, Neli Ivanova, Liliya Aleksandrova, Maria Hristova

    FILM CRITICISM:

    Award for Best Book or Theoretical Text:
    Gergana Doncheva for her theoretical book Balkan Cinema: Beyond Exoticism and Familiar Stereotypes

    Award for Film Criticism:
    Ivo Draganov

    Special Award for Contribution to Bulgarian Film Criticism:
    Prof. Petar Kardjilov

    SPECIAL AWARDS:

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Composer Kiril Donchev
    Scriptwriter Hristo Iliev - Charlie

    Published in Bulgaria

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