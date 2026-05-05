Tarika Wins Best Film at Vasil Gendov Awards 2026

Kristina Nikolova won Best Documentary for In Hell with Ivo, and Svetoslav Draganov was honoured as Best Documentary Director for Snezha and Franz. Additionally, Tonislav Hristov’s documentary Truth or Dare was honoured with the Sofia Municipality Special Social Impact Award for its powerful social narrative.
The award for Best Animated Film went to Balconada, and Iva Tokmakchieva was named Best Director for her work on the film.
Additionally, ten awards were presented to animation students from New Bulgarian University and NATFA "Krastyo Sarafov" as part of the inaugural ANIMA INCUBATOR, a joint initiative between the Bulgarian National Film Center and the universities.
A total of 112 films were submitted to the Vasil Gendov awards, including 18 feature films, 54 documentaries, 24 short films, and 16 animated films.
The festival was held 20 – 30 April at the Cinema House in Sofia, and the awards ceremony was held at the National Theatre on 3 Маy 2026.
The National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards is organised by the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center. The festival aims to continue the tradition of the annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers, which began in 1975.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
FICTION FILMS:
Best Feature Film:
Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages
Special Jury Award:
Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Ralitza Petrova
Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks
Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film I Väst
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages – Council of Europe, the Danish Film Institute, Film iVäst, Doli Media Studio
Best Director:
Milko Lazarov for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
Best Screenplay:
Dimitar Sardzhev for Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
Produced by 3,14
Supported by American Foundation for Bulgaria
Best Cinematography:
Rali Ralchev for Shepherd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Andonova
Produced by Proventus
Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Zahari Baharov in Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Best Leading Actress:
Gergana Pletnyova in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema
Best Supporting Actor:
Ivaylo Hristov in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Best Supporting Actress:
Meglena Karalambova in Birthday (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Penchev
Produced by Urban Media
Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Editing:
Veselka Kiryakova for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Best Original Music:
Penka Kuneva for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Best Sound:
Blagomir Alexiev, Momchil Bozhkov, Atanas Cholakov for Shepherd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Andonova
Best Production Design:
Irena Mike Muratova for Shepherd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Andonova
Best Costume Design:
Krasimira Stoycheva, Irena Doycheva for Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev
Best Short Film:
Eraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lilly Koss
Special Jury Mention for a Short Film:
Chapter 6 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Minov
DOCUMENTARIES:
Best Documentary:
In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
Produced by Luna Clipse Media, Magic Shop
Special Jury Award:
Welcome to Sinagovci (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev, Zdravko Dragnev
Produced by Gala Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Debut Film:
Jar of Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nevena Semova
Produced by Attic Films
Best Director:
Svetoslav Draganov for Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetoslav Draganov
Produced by Cineaste Maudit Productions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Screenplay:
Nikola Boshankov for A Few Chunks of Cheese (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikola Boshankov
Produced by Gala Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Best Cinematography:
Swapnil Arjun for Jar of Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Swapnil Arjun, Nevena Semova
Best Editing:
Atanas Petkov for In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
Best Original Music:
Georgi Donchev, Dimitar Gorchakov, Ilko Gradev for Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetoslav Draganov
Best Sound:
Ivan Andreev for Sisyphus and Death (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Lyutskanov
Produced by Vip Media
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality
Sofia Municipality Special Social Impact Film Award:
Truth or Dare (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden, Norway)
Directed by Tonislav Hristov
Produced by Making Movies Oy
Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, UpNorth Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, AVEK, the Swedish Film Institute, Midtnorsk Filmsenter, the Fritt Ord Foundation
ANIMATED FILMS:
Best Animated Film:
Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
Produced by Compote Collective
Coproduced by Girelle Production
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, the Bulgarian National Fund “Culture”, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée), SACEM in association with Ciclic Centre, BIPTV, Centre-Val de Loire Region, Pictanovo, Hauts-de-France Region
Special Jury Award:
Idol (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Veselinov
Produced by Attract Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Screenplay:
Dilyan Elenkov for Winter Story (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Produced by Metamorfoza-N
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr
Best Director:
Iva Tokmachievа for Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
Best Animation:
Theodor Ralev, Lilia Alexandrova, Veselin Damyanov, Viktoria Panova for Ravanera (Bulgaria)
Directed by Theodor Ralev
Produced by NBU
Best Art Director:
Lilia Alexandrova for Ravanera (Bulgaria)
Directed by Theodor Ralev
Best Original Music:
Amin Goudarzi for Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
Best Sound:
Alexander Evtimov, Alexander Daniel for Ravanera (Bulgaria)
Directed by Theodor Ralev
Best Debut Film:
Under and Over the Bed (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sophia Sokerova, Sonya Ranova
Produced by NATFA
Special Award for Contribution to Bulgarian Animation:
Prof. Ivan Vesselinov
Anima Incubator Award:
Anastasia Stoeva, Blagoslava Kirilova, Dana Tileva, Denislava Georgieva, Ivana Koleva, Kalina Krasteva, Mina Dicheva, Neli Ivanova, Liliya Aleksandrova, Maria Hristova
FILM CRITICISM:
Award for Best Book or Theoretical Text:
Gergana Doncheva for her theoretical book Balkan Cinema: Beyond Exoticism and Familiar Stereotypes
Award for Film Criticism:
Ivo Draganov
Special Award for Contribution to Bulgarian Film Criticism:
Prof. Petar Kardjilov
SPECIAL AWARDS:
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Composer Kiril Donchev
Scriptwriter Hristo Iliev - Charlie