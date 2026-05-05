Tarika Wins Best Film at Vasil Gendov Awards 2026

SOFIA: Milko Lazarov’s Tarika received the Best Feature Film and Best Director awards, among others, at the 5th edition of the National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards . Raliza Petrova’s Lust received the Special Jury Award.

Kristina Nikolova won Best Documentary for In Hell with Ivo, and Svetoslav Draganov was honoured as Best Documentary Director for Snezha and Franz. Additionally, Tonislav Hristov’s documentary Truth or Dare was honoured with the Sofia Municipality Special Social Impact Award for its powerful social narrative.

The award for Best Animated Film went to Balconada, and Iva Tokmakchieva was named Best Director for her work on the film.

Additionally, ten awards were presented to animation students from New Bulgarian University and NATFA "Krastyo Sarafov" as part of the inaugural ANIMA INCUBATOR, a joint initiative between the Bulgarian National Film Center and the universities.

A total of 112 films were submitted to the Vasil Gendov awards, including 18 feature films, 54 documentaries, 24 short films, and 16 animated films.

The festival was held 20 – 30 April at the Cinema House in Sofia, and the awards ceremony was held at the National Theatre on 3 Маy 2026.

The National Film Festival “Vasil Gendov” - Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers Awards is organised by the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center. The festival aims to continue the tradition of the annual awards of the Union of Bulgarian Filmmakers, which began in 1975.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

FICTION FILMS:

Best Feature Film:

Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by 42film, Amour Fou

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

Special Jury Award:

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Produced by Screening Emotions, Aporia Filmworks

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Film, Film I Väst

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages – Council of Europe, the Danish Film Institute, Film iVäst, Doli Media Studio

Best Director:

Milko Lazarov for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)

Best Screenplay:

Dimitar Sardzhev for Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

Produced by 3,14

Supported by American Foundation for Bulgaria

Best Cinematography:

Rali Ralchev for Shepherd (Bulgaria)

Directed by Milena Andonova

Produced by Proventus

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Zahari Baharov in Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Best Leading Actress:

Gergana Pletnyova in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

Best Supporting Actor:

Ivaylo Hristov in Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Best Supporting Actress:

Meglena Karalambova in Birthday (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Penchev

Produced by Urban Media

Coproduced by Cinemaq, Global Gate Pictures

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Editing:

Veselka Kiryakova for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Best Original Music:

Penka Kuneva for Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Best Sound:

Blagomir Alexiev, Momchil Bozhkov, Atanas Cholakov for Shepherd (Bulgaria)

Directed by Milena Andonova

Best Production Design:

Irena Mike Muratova for Shepherd (Bulgaria)

Directed by Milena Andonova

Best Costume Design:

Krasimira Stoycheva, Irena Doycheva for Tale of Mother and Son (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Sardzhev

Best Short Film:

Eraserhead in a Knitted Shopping Bag (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lilly Koss

Special Jury Mention for a Short Film:

Chapter 6 (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Minov

DOCUMENTARIES:

Best Documentary:

In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

Produced by Luna Clipse Media, Magic Shop

Special Jury Award:

Welcome to Sinagovci (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tsvetan Dragnev, Zdravko Dragnev

Produced by Gala Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Debut Film:

Jar of Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nevena Semova

Produced by Attic Films

Best Director:

Svetoslav Draganov for Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svetoslav Draganov

Produced by Cineaste Maudit Productions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Screenplay:

Nikola Boshankov for A Few Chunks of Cheese (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Boshankov

Produced by Gala Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Best Cinematography:

Swapnil Arjun for Jar of Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Swapnil Arjun, Nevena Semova

Best Editing:

Atanas Petkov for In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

Best Original Music:

Georgi Donchev, Dimitar Gorchakov, Ilko Gradev for Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svetoslav Draganov

Best Sound:

Ivan Andreev for Sisyphus and Death (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Lyutskanov

Produced by Vip Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

Sofia Municipality Special Social Impact Film Award:

Truth or Dare (Finland, Bulgaria, Sweden, Norway)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Produced by Making Movies Oy

Coproduced by Soul Food, Cinenic Film, UpNorth Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, AVEK, the Swedish Film Institute, Midtnorsk Filmsenter, the Fritt Ord Foundation

ANIMATED FILMS:

Best Animated Film:

Balconada (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

Produced by Compote Collective

Coproduced by Girelle Production

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, the Bulgarian National Fund “Culture”, CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée), SACEM in association with Ciclic Centre, BIPTV, Centre-Val de Loire Region, Pictanovo, Hauts-de-France Region

Special Jury Award:

Idol (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Veselinov

Produced by Attract Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Screenplay:

Dilyan Elenkov for Winter Story (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Produced by Metamorfoza-N

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr

Best Director:

Iva Tokmachievа for Balconada (Bulgaria, France)

Best Animation:

Theodor Ralev, Lilia Alexandrova, Veselin Damyanov, Viktoria Panova for Ravanera (Bulgaria)

Directed by Theodor Ralev

Produced by NBU

Best Art Director:

Lilia Alexandrova for Ravanera (Bulgaria)

Directed by Theodor Ralev

Best Original Music:

Amin Goudarzi for Balconada (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

Best Sound:

Alexander Evtimov, Alexander Daniel for Ravanera (Bulgaria)

Directed by Theodor Ralev

Best Debut Film:

Under and Over the Bed (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sophia Sokerova, Sonya Ranova

Produced by NATFA

Special Award for Contribution to Bulgarian Animation:

Prof. Ivan Vesselinov

Anima Incubator Award:

Anastasia Stoeva, Blagoslava Kirilova, Dana Tileva, Denislava Georgieva, Ivana Koleva, Kalina Krasteva, Mina Dicheva, Neli Ivanova, Liliya Aleksandrova, Maria Hristova

FILM CRITICISM:

Award for Best Book or Theoretical Text:

Gergana Doncheva for her theoretical book Balkan Cinema: Beyond Exoticism and Familiar Stereotypes

Award for Film Criticism:

Ivo Draganov

Special Award for Contribution to Bulgarian Film Criticism:

Prof. Petar Kardjilov

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Composer Kiril Donchev

Scriptwriter Hristo Iliev - Charlie