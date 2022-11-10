FESTIVALS: Submissions Open for Animafest Zagreb 2023

ZAGREB: The World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb has opened the submissions for its 33rd edition set to take place 5 - 10 June 2023. All short and long animated films and VR projects released after 1 January 2022 are eligible to apply.

Submission deadline for short films in all categories is 1 February 2023 and for long films and VR projects it is 15 March 2023..

There is no entry fee.

