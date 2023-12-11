Spy/Master Wins NEM Award for Best Drama TV Series in CEE Region

ZAGREB: Spy/Master , directed by Christopher Smith and produced by Proton Cinema (Hungary) and Mobra Films (Romania) for HBO Europe, received the NEM Award for Best Drama TV Series in the CEE region at NEM Zagreb (6 – 8 December 2023).

The other two finalists were The King, directed by Dániel Richárd Kovács and produced by Unio Film (Hungary) for RTL Hungary, and Moth Hunting directed by Michał Rogalski and produced by Akson Studio (Poland) for TVP.

Out of the 29 projects submitted for the first NEM Media Awards for the best TV series in the CEE region, 12 were shortlisted.

Spy / Master was pronounced the winner, based on the decision of a jury of film professionals from countries outside the CEE region.

All finalists will have PR backing from the NEM and will be invited to further promote their projects at NEM Dubrovnik.

New Europe Market (NEM) is the collective name for events organised by Mediavision, the Croatian marketing and television agency industry. NEM Dubrovnik is a high-profile TV market for the largest international media companies, while NEM Zagreb is dedicated to content creators from the low-production capacity countries of the CEE region.