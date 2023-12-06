Croatia’s Pine Studio Sells Two Million Copies of Escape Simulator Game

ZAGREB: Croatia’s Pine Studio sold over two million copies of its hit game Escape Simulator to PC users, according to November statistics of the Steam platform.

Launched in October 2021, Escape Simulator is a first-person puzzler that can be played solo or in an online co-op. It allows users to explore an ever-expanding set of highly interactive escape rooms. In 2024, the studio aims to offer the game on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

Adding to the previous releases such as the action game SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell and puzzle games The Birdcage and Cats in Time, which are available on Steam, Apple Store and Google Play, the sales of Escape Simulator made Pine Studio the most successful Croatian gaming studio, with 7.8 m EUR income and 5.8 m EUR profit in 2022, according to the Croatian Game Development Alliance.

Founded in April 2012, Pine Studio handles everything from full-game development to marketing, porting and distribution. In the first ten years of the studio, they have created more than 40 games. At the moment, the studio is employing six developers, 10 artists and four support staff.