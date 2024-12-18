Croatian/Lithuanian Horror Video Game Go Home Annie Released

ZAGREB: The first-person horror adventure game Go Home Annie has been officially released on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. The game was developed by the Croatian start-up Misfit Village , located in the PISMO Business Incubator in Novska (Croatia), with the support of the Lithuanian publisher Nordcurrent Labs .

Go Home Annie was backed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) in 2021, within its first video game grants contest.

The action of the game is set in the mystical and enigmatic Žumberac Mountains, where players assume the role of Annie, a heroine who explores an abandoned house, confronting paranormal entities and uncovering the secrets it hides.

“Throughout five years of work on Go Home Annie, we have done our best to create a unique world with a multitude of puzzles, plot twists, and levels to explore. It all started as a small horror project, but over the years our ambitions and capabilities have grown, which is why in Go Home Annie you will have the opportunity to see realistic graphics, a variety of musical themes and characters with outstanding voice acting. You can expect four to five hours of gameplay,” said the director of Misfit Village and the author of the game, Mladen Bošnjak, in a press release issued by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The Go Home Annie team consists of creative director Mladen Bošnjak, scriptwriter Lovro Golac, programmers Matija Videković and Stefan Vedrina, 3D modelling specialist Mateja Olujić, sound designer Petar Agejev, and demo programmer Franjo Badurina-Rumešić.

Click HERE to find more about Go Home Annie.