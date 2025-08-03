Malta Cine Circle Presented Its National Competition Awards

For the first time this year, the Malta Cine Circle introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to the film director Elio Lombardi.
WINNERS:
Best Production:
We Three Kings
Produced by Bruce Micallef Eynaud
Best Director:
Zion Wheelan for Telqa
Best Scriptwriter:
Bruce Micallef Eynaud for We Three Kings
Best Female Acting Performance:
Jeanette Smith in The Clairvoyant
Best Male Acting Performance:
Wayne Smith in Not Just Coffee
Best Cinematography:
Clive Brincat for Apex
Best Editing:
Julian Cachia for Mea culpa
Best Sound:
Jonathan Backman for Apex
Jury Special Award:
Maria Farrugia for Breath
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Elio Lombardi