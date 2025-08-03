Malta Cine Circle Presented Its National Competition Awards

VALLETTA: The winners of the 65th Malta Cine Circle ’s National Film Competition were officially presented at an event that included the screenings of some of the best Maltese short film productions.

For the first time this year, the Malta Cine Circle introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to the film director Elio Lombardi.

WINNERS:

Best Production:

We Three Kings

Produced by Bruce Micallef Eynaud

Best Director:

Zion Wheelan for Telqa

Best Scriptwriter:

Bruce Micallef Eynaud for We Three Kings

Best Female Acting Performance:

Jeanette Smith in The Clairvoyant

Best Male Acting Performance:

Wayne Smith in Not Just Coffee

Best Cinematography:

Clive Brincat for Apex

Best Editing:

Julian Cachia for Mea culpa

Best Sound:

Jonathan Backman for Apex

Jury Special Award:

Maria Farrugia for Breath

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Elio Lombardi