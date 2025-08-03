03-08-2025

Malta Cine Circle Presented Its National Competition Awards

    VALLETTA: The winners of the 65th Malta Cine Circle’s National Film Competition were officially presented at an event that included the screenings of some of the best Maltese short film productions.

    For the first time this year, the Malta Cine Circle introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to the film director Elio Lombardi.

    WINNERS:

    Best Production:
    We Three Kings
    Produced by Bruce Micallef Eynaud

    Best Director:
    Zion Wheelan for Telqa

    Best Scriptwriter:
    Bruce Micallef Eynaud for We Three Kings

    Best Female Acting Performance:
    Jeanette Smith in The Clairvoyant

    Best Male Acting Performance:
    Wayne Smith in Not Just Coffee

    Best Cinematography:
    Clive Brincat for Apex

    Best Editing:
    Julian Cachia for Mea culpa

    Best Sound:
    Jonathan Backman for Apex

    Jury Special Award:
    Maria Farrugia for Breath

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Elio Lombardi

