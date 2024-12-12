12-12-2024

NEM Zagreb 2025 Announces Winners

By
    NEM Zagreb 2025 Announces Winners credit: NEM Zagreb

    ZAGREB: NEM Zagreb, whose 2024 edition was held from 9 to 12 December 2024, has announced the winners of the NEM Awards 2024.

    The victors were announced in the categories: the Best Pre-Development Project Award, the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, and the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award.

    WINNERS:

    Best Pre-Development Project Award, powered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC):

    Scripted Feature-length Film:
    Selena Stanković for Mileva: Frau Einstein

    Scripted Series:
    Teodora Markova & Staņislavs Tokalovs for The Last Divorce of Communism

    Documentary Series/Feature-length Film:
    Timea Huszár & Daniel Washington for Underneath the Waves

    Entertainment Format:
    Đorđe Stanković for The Right Question

    Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:
    Joyrider Kft. for Imperial Vampire Committee

    Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award:
    Keshet International/Voyo for Extractors

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Short Film Marathon Ready to Start in Croatia