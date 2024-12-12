NEM Zagreb 2025 Announces Winners

The victors were announced in the categories: the Best Pre-Development Project Award, the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, and the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award.
WINNERS:
Best Pre-Development Project Award, powered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC):
Scripted Feature-length Film:
Selena Stanković for Mileva: Frau Einstein
Scripted Series:
Teodora Markova & Staņislavs Tokalovs for The Last Divorce of Communism
Documentary Series/Feature-length Film:
Timea Huszár & Daniel Washington for Underneath the Waves
Entertainment Format:
Đorđe Stanković for The Right Question
Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:
Joyrider Kft. for Imperial Vampire Committee
Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award:
Keshet International/Voyo for Extractors
Click HERE for more information.