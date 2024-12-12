NEM Zagreb 2025 Announces Winners

ZAGREB: NEM Zagreb , whose 2024 edition was held from 9 to 12 December 2024, has announced the winners of the NEM Awards 2024.

The victors were announced in the categories: the Best Pre-Development Project Award, the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, and the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award.

WINNERS:

Best Pre-Development Project Award, powered by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC):

Scripted Feature-length Film:

Selena Stanković for Mileva: Frau Einstein

Scripted Series:

Teodora Markova & Staņislavs Tokalovs for The Last Divorce of Communism

Documentary Series/Feature-length Film:

Timea Huszár & Daniel Washington for Underneath the Waves

Entertainment Format:

Đorđe Stanković for The Right Question

Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award:

Joyrider Kft. for Imperial Vampire Committee

Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award:

Keshet International/Voyo for Extractors

Click HERE for more information.