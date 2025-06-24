Female Filmmakers Support Programme 2025 Announces Selected Projects

The total fund for 2025 is 180,000 EUR.
Launched in 2024, this initiative supports and empowers women filmmakers from the six Southeast European countries where UNIQA Insurance Group operates: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, and Bulgaria.
The Female Filmmakers Support Programme offers financial support, mentorship, and opportunities for professional development. Selected participants also gain access to CineLink Industry Days through the Industry Training and Skills Programme.
The selected projects were officially announced during the 2nd edition of the Slano Film Days (17 – 21 June 2025).
Female Filmmakers Support Programme Selected Projects:
The Possessed (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands)
Directed by Ena Sendijarević
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Coproduced by Studio Ruba
Air in a Bottle (Serbia)
Directed by Aida Begić
Produced by This and That Productions
Embryo (Montenegro)
Directed by Maša Šarović
Produced by KINO d.o.o.
The Last Nomads (Serbia), Documentary
Directed by Biljana Tutorov
Produced by WAKE UP FILMS
Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria), Documentary
Directed by Dolya Gavanski
Produced by Agitprop
Coproduced by Thea Films
