Female Filmmakers Support Programme 2025 Announces Selected Projects

ZAGREB: The UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation, in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival and Slano Film Days , announces the five film projects selected for the 2nd edition of the Female Filmmakers Support Programme.

The total fund for 2025 is 180,000 EUR.

Launched in 2024, this initiative supports and empowers women filmmakers from the six Southeast European countries where UNIQA Insurance Group operates: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, and Bulgaria.



The Female Filmmakers Support Programme offers financial support, mentorship, and opportunities for professional development. Selected participants also gain access to CineLink Industry Days through the Industry Training and Skills Programme.

The selected projects were officially announced during the 2nd edition of the Slano Film Days (17 – 21 June 2025).

Female Filmmakers Support Programme Selected Projects:

The Possessed (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands)

Directed by Ena Sendijarević

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by Studio Ruba

Air in a Bottle (Serbia)

Directed by Aida Begić

Produced by This and That Productions

Embryo (Montenegro)

Directed by Maša Šarović

Produced by KINO d.o.o.

The Last Nomads (Serbia), Documentary

Directed by Biljana Tutorov

Produced by WAKE UP FILMS

Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria), Documentary

Directed by Dolya Gavanski

Produced by Agitprop

Coproduced by Thea Films

Click HERE for more information.