24-06-2025

Female Filmmakers Support Programme 2025 Announces Selected Projects

    ZAGREB: The UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation, in cooperation with the Sarajevo Film Festival and Slano Film Days, announces the five film projects selected for the 2nd edition of the Female Filmmakers Support Programme.

    The total fund for 2025 is 180,000 EUR.

    Launched in 2024, this initiative supports and empowers women filmmakers from the six Southeast European countries where UNIQA Insurance Group operates: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, and Bulgaria.

    The Female Filmmakers Support Programme offers financial support, mentorship, and opportunities for professional development. Selected participants also gain access to CineLink Industry Days through the Industry Training and Skills Programme.

    The selected projects were officially announced during the 2nd edition of the Slano Film Days (17 – 21 June 2025).

    Female Filmmakers Support Programme Selected Projects:

    The Possessed (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Ena Sendijarević
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Coproduced by Studio Ruba

    Air in a Bottle (Serbia)
    Directed by Aida Begić
    Produced by This and That Productions

    Embryo (Montenegro)
    Directed by Maša Šarović
    Produced by KINO d.o.o.

    The Last Nomads (Serbia), Documentary
    Directed by Biljana Tutorov
    Produced by WAKE UP FILMS

    Confessions of a Female Gamer (Bulgaria), Documentary
    Directed by Dolya Gavanski
    Produced by Agitprop
    Coproduced by Thea Films

    Click HERE for more information.

