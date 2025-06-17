GRANTS: Croatia Announces Grants

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) has announced its new production grants for feature films, debut features, documentary, animated, short and experimental films, and minority coproductions, as well as its support for script and project development.

The biggest grant of 1.2 m EUR went to Nebojša Slijepčević’s debut feature Two Little Nightmares / Dvije male noćne more, produced by Antitalent. Another debut feature project received production support, Medical History / Povijest bolesti directed by David Gašo and produced by Eclectica, while The Secret of the Fish Eye / Tajna ribljeg oka directed by Goran Kulenović and produced by Wolfgang i Dolly is the only feature film project backed for production by HAVC at this session.

The grants were announced on 12 June 2025, and you can click HERE to see the chart.