04-07-2025

Pula Film Festival 2025 Launches Regional Competition

    PULA: The 72nd edition of the Pula Film Festival (10 – 17 July 2025) brings four world premieres in the Croatian Programme and a new Regional Competition with seven titles competing for the Golden Arena for Best Regional Film.

    The Regional Programme is open to feature films of all genres from neighbouring countries, or countries that are close to Croatia in terms of culture or production, which were not produced as minority Croatian coproductions. Eligible countries include Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia. 

    From the 57 submissions received for the Main Programme, the festival’s team selected 11 films for its Croatian Programme, and seven for the Minority Coproductions section.

    Another novelty is that the international Greater Adria programme, including new independent European films and previously held during the festival, will this year begin earlier, on 5 July 2005, with encore screenings during the festival itself.

    Other highlights of this edition are the PoPular Pula programme, bringing the biggest global hits to the audience in the Arena, and the Pulica programme (films for children and young audience).

    The Croatian/Serbian coproduction South Wind directed by Ante Marin will have its world premiere as the opening film of the festival, while also competing in the Croatian Programme competition.

    Croatian Programme:

    Bumblebee’s Summer / Bumbarovo ljeto (Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina), World premiere
    Directed by Daniel Kušan
    Produced by Interfilm
    Coproduced by Zillion Film, Krug Film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo

    Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)
    Directed by Filip Peruzović
    Produced by Dinaridi film
    Coproduced by Rikikiki Films 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radio Television (HRT)

    Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
    Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević
    Produced by Kinoteka 
    Coproduced by December, Living Pictures
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Olympic Committee, the Croatian Radio Television, the City of Zagreb, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    South Wind / Južina (Croatia, Serbia), World premiere
    Directed by Ante Marin
    Produced by Peglanje snova, Missart
    Coproduced by Interfilm, Zillion Film 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Ramljak
    Produced by Factum
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)
    Directed by Danis Tanović
    Produced by Propeler Film (Croatia)
    Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

    Pavilion 6 / Paviljon 6 (Croatia)
    Directed by Goran Dević
    Produced by Fifteenth Art kkk
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    All Operators Are Currently Unavailable / Svi operateri su trenutno zauzeti (Croatia), World premiere
    Directed by Dalibor Barić
    Produced by KAOS
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb

    Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
    Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

    The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia), Out of Competition, World premiere
    Directed by Jure Pavlović
    Produced by Sekvenca
    Coproduced by Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up Films, HRT
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism - Directorate-General for Cinema, Creative Europe - Single Development, Re-Act

    Regional Programme:

    78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
    Directed by Emilija Gašić
    Produced by Set Sail Films

    Anywhere Anytime (Italy)
    Directed by Milad Tangshir

    Blum – Masters of Their Own Destiny / Blum: Gospodari svoje budućnosti (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
    Produced by Deblokada

    Nineteen / Diciannove (Italy, UK)
    Directed by Giovanni Tortorici

    Eighty Plus (Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Želimir Žilnik
    Produced by Playground produkcija
    Coproduced by Žilnik produkcija, Tramal Films, Staragara
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Chrysallis Fellowship

    Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)
    Directed by Senad Šahmanović
    Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro

    That’s It for Today / Zadanas toliko (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by  Marko Đorđević
    Produced by Altertise
    Coproduced by Stiglitz Production, Cinerent, Digital Golden
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska

    Click HERE to see the list of films selected for the Minority Coproductions section, and HERE to see the films selected for the Greater Adria programme and the Pulica programme.

