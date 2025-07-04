Pula Film Festival 2025 Launches Regional Competition

PULA: The 72nd edition of the Pula Film Festival (10 – 17 July 2025) brings four world premieres in the Croatian Programme and a new Regional Competition with seven titles competing for the Golden Arena for Best Regional Film.

The Regional Programme is open to feature films of all genres from neighbouring countries, or countries that are close to Croatia in terms of culture or production, which were not produced as minority Croatian coproductions. Eligible countries include Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia.

From the 57 submissions received for the Main Programme, the festival’s team selected 11 films for its Croatian Programme, and seven for the Minority Coproductions section.

Another novelty is that the international Greater Adria programme, including new independent European films and previously held during the festival, will this year begin earlier, on 5 July 2005, with encore screenings during the festival itself.

Other highlights of this edition are the PoPular Pula programme, bringing the biggest global hits to the audience in the Arena, and the Pulica programme (films for children and young audience).

The Croatian/Serbian coproduction South Wind directed by Ante Marin will have its world premiere as the opening film of the festival, while also competing in the Croatian Programme competition.

Croatian Programme:

Bumblebee’s Summer / Bumbarovo ljeto (Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina), World premiere

Directed by Daniel Kušan

Produced by Interfilm

Coproduced by Zillion Film, Krug Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo

Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Produced by Dinaridi film

Coproduced by Rikikiki Films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radio Television (HRT)



Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević

Produced by Kinoteka

Coproduced by December, Living Pictures

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Olympic Committee, the Croatian Radio Television, the City of Zagreb, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

South Wind / Južina (Croatia, Serbia), World premiere

Directed by Ante Marin

Produced by Peglanje snova, Missart

Coproduced by Interfilm, Zillion Film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Produced by Factum

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)

Directed by Danis Tanović

Produced by Propeler Film (Croatia)

Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

Pavilion 6 / Paviljon 6 (Croatia)

Directed by Goran Dević

Produced by Fifteenth Art kkk

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

All Operators Are Currently Unavailable / Svi operateri su trenutno zauzeti (Croatia), World premiere

Directed by Dalibor Barić

Produced by KAOS

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb

Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia), Out of Competition, World premiere

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Produced by Sekvenca

Coproduced by Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up Films, HRT

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism - Directorate-General for Cinema, Creative Europe - Single Development, Re-Act

Regional Programme:

78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Anywhere Anytime (Italy)

Directed by Milad Tangshir

Blum – Masters of Their Own Destiny / Blum: Gospodari svoje budućnosti (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada

Nineteen / Diciannove (Italy, UK)

Directed by Giovanni Tortorici

Eighty Plus (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Želimir Žilnik

Produced by Playground produkcija

Coproduced by Žilnik produkcija, Tramal Films, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Chrysallis Fellowship



Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)

Directed by Senad Šahmanović

Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro

That’s It for Today / Zadanas toliko (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Altertise

Coproduced by Stiglitz Production, Cinerent, Digital Golden

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska

