Pula Film Festival 2025 Launches Regional Competition

The Regional Programme is open to feature films of all genres from neighbouring countries, or countries that are close to Croatia in terms of culture or production, which were not produced as minority Croatian coproductions. Eligible countries include Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia.
From the 57 submissions received for the Main Programme, the festival’s team selected 11 films for its Croatian Programme, and seven for the Minority Coproductions section.
Another novelty is that the international Greater Adria programme, including new independent European films and previously held during the festival, will this year begin earlier, on 5 July 2005, with encore screenings during the festival itself.
Other highlights of this edition are the PoPular Pula programme, bringing the biggest global hits to the audience in the Arena, and the Pulica programme (films for children and young audience).
The Croatian/Serbian coproduction South Wind directed by Ante Marin will have its world premiere as the opening film of the festival, while also competing in the Croatian Programme competition.
Croatian Programme:
Bumblebee’s Summer / Bumbarovo ljeto (Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina), World premiere
Directed by Daniel Kušan
Produced by Interfilm
Coproduced by Zillion Film, Krug Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo
Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia, France)
Directed by Filip Peruzović
Produced by Dinaridi film
Coproduced by Rikikiki Films
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radio Television (HRT)
Dražen (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Co-directed by Ljubo Zdjelarević
Produced by Kinoteka
Coproduced by December, Living Pictures
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Olympic Committee, the Croatian Radio Television, the City of Zagreb, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
South Wind / Južina (Croatia, Serbia), World premiere
Directed by Ante Marin
Produced by Peglanje snova, Missart
Coproduced by Interfilm, Zillion Film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia
Peacemaker / Mirotdvorac (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
Produced by Factum
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)
Directed by Danis Tanović
Produced by Propeler Film (Croatia)
Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe
Pavilion 6 / Paviljon 6 (Croatia)
Directed by Goran Dević
Produced by Fifteenth Art kkk
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
All Operators Are Currently Unavailable / Svi operateri su trenutno zauzeti (Croatia), World premiere
Directed by Dalibor Barić
Produced by KAOS
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb
Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe
The Lost Dream Team / Izgubljeni Dream Team (Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia), Out of Competition, World premiere
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca
Coproduced by Set Sail Films, Articolture, Tramal Films, Wake Up Films, HRT
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Activities and Tourism - Directorate-General for Cinema, Creative Europe - Single Development, Re-Act
Regional Programme:
78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
Anywhere Anytime (Italy)
Directed by Milad Tangshir
Blum – Masters of Their Own Destiny / Blum: Gospodari svoje budućnosti (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada
Nineteen / Diciannove (Italy, UK)
Directed by Giovanni Tortorici
Eighty Plus (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Želimir Žilnik
Produced by Playground produkcija
Coproduced by Žilnik produkcija, Tramal Films, Staragara
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Chrysallis Fellowship
Ponton’s Hearth / Pontonovo srce (Montenegro)
Directed by Senad Šahmanović
Produced by the Radio and Television of Montenegro
That’s It for Today / Zadanas toliko (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
Produced by Altertise
Coproduced by Stiglitz Production, Cinerent, Digital Golden
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Audio-visual Centre of Republic of Srpska
