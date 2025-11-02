Winners of 5th Series Rough Pitch - The Balkan Way

ZAGREB: The 5th edition of Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way, which was held online on 30 October 2025, announced its winners. The main award goes to the Hungarian project Forsaken written by Fruzsina Fekete.

Eight projects participated, selected out of a total of 47 received projects. The call was open to participants from Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, and Serbia.

The jury included Anna Rohde (International Creative Executive / Beta Group Content & Coproduction), Roosa Toivonen (Co - Head / TV Beats Forum), Coline Garbage (Co-Pro Pitching Sessions & IP Market Project Manager / Series Mania Forum), Wade Channell (CEO / Damn Fool Productions), Filson Ali (WIFT Sweden Board Member), and Dina Rubanovitš (Director Strategy and Business Development / Erich Pommer Institut).

Before the public pitch, participants took part in an online preparation workshop (20–25 October 2025) guided by Valeria Richter and Helene Granqvist.

“When we launched Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way five years ago, our goal was simple yet ambitious - to give voice to regional storytellers whose ideas deserved to be heard beyond their borders. Over the years, this platform has evolved into a genuine creative hub where talent, courage and collaboration meet. This fifth edition marked a significant milestone for the initiative, with a record number of 47 applications submitted from six countries - the highest participation since the project’s launch. The growing interest and diversity of submissions once again reaffirm the strong creative potential of the region and its ability to tell stories with universal resonance. These projects reflect the complexity of our region, but also its immense creative energy and optimism. The need to continue this initiative is greater than ever”, said Martina Petrovic (Head of Creative Europe MEDIA Desk Croatia).

The event is initiated by the CED – MEDIA Office Croatia (Martina Petrovic – Head of Office), and co-organised by the Creative Europe MEDIA Offices in Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Montenegro, and Serbia. It is also recognised and supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, and the Organisation for European Programmes and Cultural Relations in Cyprus.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Main Jury Award:

Forsaken (Hungary)

Written by Fruzsina Fekete

WIFTI Peace Prize:

You Can Always Come Back (Croatia)

Created by Tena Gojić

Produced by Pipser

Beta Co-development Award:

Suspicious Circumstances (Croatia, UK)

Created by Daria Stilin

Produced by Antitalent, Big Light Productions

Tutors’ Special Mentions:

Athena Tsunami (Greece)

Written and directed by Vasiliki Lazaridou

The Second (Serbia)

Written and directed by Darko Lungulov

EPI (Erich Pommer Institut) Scholarship:

You Can Always Come Back (Croatia)

Created by Tena Gojić

Produced by Pipser

Consultation Awards:

Uncarved (Iceland)

Written by Mile Božičević

Killing Isle (Cyprus)

Created, written and directed by Harry Ayiotis

TV Beats Forum 2026 Accreditation:

Riders of the Mist (Montenegro)

Written by Ana Vujadinović Tomić

Produced by Giggling Goat Productions

Series Mania Forum 2026 Accreditation:

Forsaken (Hungary)

Written by Fruzsina Fekete

