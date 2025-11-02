Netflix’ Outer Banks Shoots Final Season in Croatia

ZAGREB: The production of the fifth and final season of the Netflix’ teen hit series Outer Banks has started in Dubrovnik.

The mayor of Dubrovnik, Mato Franković, shared the news on Facebook, saying that “Dubrovnik has once again proven itself as a world-class film backdrop”.

An official announcement has not been made yet, but it is expected that the production will benefit from the local tax incentive scheme.

The series is created by Shannon Burke, Josh Pate, and Jonas Pate, and it stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, and Drew Starkey, among others.

Most of the season has already been filmed in its usual location of South Carolina, USA.