Paprika Studios Opens Office in Zagreb

ZAGREB: Budapest head-quartered Paprika Studios has opened a new office in Croatia’s capital city, which is adding to its presence in Bulgaria, Estonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

The company’s first milestone in Croatia was the local adaptation of the hit reality format Come Dine with Me / Večera za 5, produced for RTL Croatia, part of CME.

With the addition of its new office, Paprika Studios now produces content in ten countries and 17 languages for more than 30 TV channels and streaming platforms. Its partners include major global players such as Netflix, HBO Max, Voyo, Viaplay and Disney+, as well as leading regional media groups including CME and Antenna Group. In Hungary, the company collaborates with TV2 Group and RTL Hungary (RTL Hungary).