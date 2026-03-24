BOX OFFICE: Croatian Children’s Hit Extraordinary Surpasses 50,000 Admissions in Croatia and BiH

ZAGREB: In just one month of theatrical release, Extraordinary / Glavonja, the children’s live-action adventure directed by Marina Andree Škop and Vanda Raýmanová, has surpassed 50,000 admissions in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina combined. Thus it has become the most-watched Croatian children’s live-action film based on an original screenplay.

“As a producer, I’m genuinely moved by how audiences have embraced Extraordinary. Reaching over 50,000 admissions in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in just one month is a huge milestone for an original children’s live-action film. What excites me most is that the film seems to be living beyond the cinema screening, through the conversations it sparks and the educational and audience materials we created around it. Seeing families and school groups react so strongly to both the adventure and the emotional core feels like the best possible confirmation of why we made this film”, producer Marina Andree Škop told FNE.

Director and producer Vanda Raýmanová adds: “I am overjoyed that we managed to get the attention of children and draw them towards the theme of diversity and mutual understanding. I believe that the unique world that we created for our film, along with its adventurous story about the power of friendship will be positively accepted in other countries as well”, Raýmanová told FNE.

The film recently had its world premiere at the BUFF International Film Festival in Malmö, where it screened in the main competition programme.

Extraordinary is a five-country coproduction led by PomPom Film (Croatia) and Objectif (Slovakia). The minority coproducing partners are Senca Studio (Slovenia), Air Productions (Latvia) and This and That Productions, 247HUB and Spotlight Production from Serbia. The project also involves broadcast partners, Slovak Television and Radio, and Radiotelevizija Slovenija.

The film’s producers are Marina Andree Škop, Tibor Keser and Vanda Raýmanová, while the coproducers are Ida Weiss (Slovenia), Antra Gaile (Latvia), Līga Gaisa (Latvia), Snežana van Houwelingen (Serbia), Nemanja Ćipranić (Serbia), Igor Vranjković (Serbia) and Đorđe Đukanović (Serbia).

It was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe MEDIA, Viba Film Studio, and others.

The film is distributed in Croatia by Duplicato Media and in Bosnia and Herzegovina by Blitz F.V.D.

Following its Croatian and Bosnian cinema run, releases are planned across the coproducing territories, with dubbing planned for Slovakia, Slovenia and Latvia. In Slovakia, the theatrical premiere is planned for 10 September 2026, with Forum Film Slovakia as distributor. In Slovenia, the film is scheduled for release in November 2026, distributed by Fivia. In Latvia, a theatrical premiere is currently expected in October 2026, although the exact date is still being considered. In Serbia, the team is also planning an autumn theatrical release window.

International sales are handled by Berlin-based Pluto Film, with the producers and sales team continuing to build the film’s international rollout through festival positioning and buyer outreach.

Pluto Film is currently in advanced negotiations with numerous distributors and should close several key deals in the coming months. They're strategically targeting distribution companies that specialise in children's content, including major television channels. They are actively exploring partnerships with educational institutions to integrate the film into curricula.

As the film is intended for children aged 6 to 12, it has been endorsed by Croatian institutions including the Ministry of Science, Education and Youth, the Ombudsperson for Children, the Ombudsperson for Persons with Disabilities, the Croatian Chamber of Educational Rehabilitation Experts, and the Autism Association Alliance.

Beyond its box office performance, Extraordinary has developed a rich package of educational and audience-engagement materials for children, parents and teachers, which has also proven valuable for school screenings.