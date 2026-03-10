Home Sweet Home Dominates Polish Eagles 2026

Produced by the Polish company Lucky Bob, the film converted several of its nominations into awards and confirmed its position as one of the most acclaimed Polish films of the year.
The 28th Polish Film Awards were held on 9 March 2026 at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.
The Polish Film Awards are presented annually by the Polish Film Academy and are considered the most prestigious honours in the Polish film industry.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Produced by Lucky Bob
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Documentary:
Trains / Pociągi (Poland)
Directed by Maciej J. Drygas
Produced by Drygas Film Production
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best European Film:
Sirât (Spain, France)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
Best TV Series:
Heweliusz (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by Telemark for Netflix
Best Screenplay:
Piotr Domalewski for Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Aurum Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Tomasz Naumiuk for Franz (Poland, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films
Coproduced by Barrandov Studio, X Filme Creative Pool
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund
Best Actress:
Agata Turkot in Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Best Actor:
Tomasz Schuchardt in Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Best Supporting Actress:
Karolina Rzepa in No Ghosts in the Apartment on Dobra Street / Nie ma duchów w mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Produced by Shipsboy
Best Supporting Actor:
Andrzej Konopka in LARP. Love, Trolls and Other Quests / LARP. Miłość, trolle i inne questy (Poland)
Directed by Kordian Kądziela
Produced by Shipsboy
Best Editing:
Rafal Listopad for Trains / Pociągi (Poland)
Directed by Maciej J. Drygas
Produced by Drygas Film Production
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Music:
Mikolaj Trzaska for Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
Produced by Lucky Bob
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Production Design:
Katarzyna Sobalska and Marcel Slawilski for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Produced by Akson Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Costume Design:
Dorota Roqueplo for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Produced by Akson Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Make-up:
Waldemar Pokromski for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Best Sound:
Radoslaw Ochnio for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Discovery of the Year:
Emil Buchwald for directing No Ghosts in the Apartment on Dobra Street / Nie ma duchów w mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
Produced by Shipsboy
Audience Award:
Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski