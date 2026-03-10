Home Sweet Home Dominates Polish Eagles 2026

WARSAW: Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry by Wojciech Smarzowski emerged as the biggest winner at the 28th Polish Film Awards (Orły / Eagles), taking the top prizes including Best Film and Best Director. The drama about domestic violence in contemporary Poland also secured acting awards for its leads, as well as the prize for Best Music.

Produced by the Polish company Lucky Bob, the film converted several of its nominations into awards and confirmed its position as one of the most acclaimed Polish films of the year.

The 28th Polish Film Awards were held on 9 March 2026 at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.

The Polish Film Awards are presented annually by the Polish Film Academy and are considered the most prestigious honours in the Polish film industry.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Lucky Bob

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Documentary:

Trains / Pociągi (Poland)

Directed by Maciej J. Drygas

Produced by Drygas Film Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best European Film:

Sirât (Spain, France)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

Best TV Series:

Heweliusz (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by Telemark for Netflix

Best Screenplay:

Piotr Domalewski for Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Aurum Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Tomasz Naumiuk for Franz (Poland, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films

Coproduced by Barrandov Studio, X Filme Creative Pool

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund

Best Actress:

Agata Turkot in Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Best Actor:

Tomasz Schuchardt in Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Best Supporting Actress:

Karolina Rzepa in No Ghosts in the Apartment on Dobra Street / Nie ma duchów w mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Produced by Shipsboy

Best Supporting Actor:

Andrzej Konopka in LARP. Love, Trolls and Other Quests / LARP. Miłość, trolle i inne questy (Poland)

Directed by Kordian Kądziela

Produced by Shipsboy

Best Editing:

Rafal Listopad for Trains / Pociągi (Poland)

Directed by Maciej J. Drygas

Produced by Drygas Film Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Music:

Mikolaj Trzaska for Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)

Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

Produced by Lucky Bob

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Production Design:

Katarzyna Sobalska and Marcel Slawilski for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Produced by Akson Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Costume Design:

Dorota Roqueplo for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Produced by Akson Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Make-up:

Waldemar Pokromski for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Best Sound:

Radoslaw Ochnio for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Discovery of the Year:

Emil Buchwald for directing No Ghosts in the Apartment on Dobra Street / Nie ma duchów w mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)

Produced by Shipsboy

Audience Award:

Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski