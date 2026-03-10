10-03-2026

Home Sweet Home Dominates Polish Eagles 2026

    Polish Eagles Polish Eagles credit: Piotr Podlewski / AKPA

    WARSAW: Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry by Wojciech Smarzowski emerged as the biggest winner at the 28th Polish Film Awards (Orły / Eagles), taking the top prizes including Best Film and Best Director. The drama about domestic violence in contemporary Poland also secured acting awards for its leads, as well as the prize for Best Music.

    Produced by the Polish company Lucky Bob, the film converted several of its nominations into awards and confirmed its position as one of the most acclaimed Polish films of the year.

    The 28th Polish Film Awards were held on 9 March 2026 at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.

    The Polish Film Awards are presented annually by the Polish Film Academy and are considered the most prestigious honours in the Polish film industry.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Film:
    Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Lucky Bob
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Documentary:
    Trains / Pociągi (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej J. Drygas
    Produced by Drygas Film Production 
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best European Film:
    Sirât (Spain, France)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    Best TV Series:
    Heweliusz (Poland)
    Directed by Jan Holoubek
    Produced by Telemark for Netflix

    Best Screenplay:
    Piotr Domalewski for Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Cinematography:
    Tomasz Naumiuk for Franz (Poland, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Metro Films 
    Coproduced by Barrandov Studio, X Filme Creative Pool
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund

    Best Actress:
    Agata Turkot in Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

    Best Actor:
    Tomasz Schuchardt in Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Karolina Rzepa in No Ghosts in the Apartment on Dobra Street / Nie ma duchów w mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald
    Produced by Shipsboy

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Andrzej Konopka in LARP. Love, Trolls and Other Quests / LARP. Miłość, trolle i inne questy (Poland)
    Directed by Kordian Kądziela
    Produced by Shipsboy

    Best Editing:
    Rafal Listopad for Trains / Pociągi (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej J. Drygas
    Produced by Drygas Film Production
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Music:
    Mikolaj Trzaska for Home Sweet Home / Dom dobry (Poland)
    Directed by Wojciech Smarzowski
    Produced by Lucky Bob
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Production Design:
    Katarzyna Sobalska and Marcel Slawilski for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kwieciński
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Costume Design:
    Dorota Roqueplo for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kwieciński
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Make-up:
    Waldemar Pokromski for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kwieciński

    Best Sound:
    Radoslaw Ochnio for Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michał Kwieciński

    Discovery of the Year:
    Emil Buchwald for directing No Ghosts in the Apartment on Dobra Street / Nie ma duchów w mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
    Produced by Shipsboy

    Audience Award:
    Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski

