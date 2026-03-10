PRODUCTION: Paweł Podolski in Postproduction with Polish/Cypriot A Bit of Meaning

WARSAW: Polish director Paweł Podolski is currently in postproduction with A Bit of Meaning / Trochę sensu, a feature film coproduced by Poland and Cyprus.

This touching story about forgiveness and recovery follows Antoni, a former corporate worker, who uses isolation and a rigid routine to hide from his past guilt and depression. His quiet world is turned upside down when he meets Olga, a chaotic and impulsive young woman with a talent for getting fired and a dream of opening her own bakery.

Though Antoni initially tries to sabotage Olga’s job to protect his own peace of mind, he eventually finds himself drawn into her life. Together, they form an unlikely duo of social misfits, building a business and finding a sense of purpose that Antoni thought he had lost forever. However, their bond is tested when Antoni's past unethical practices and his initial betrayal of Olga come to light, forcing both to confront their deepest fears and mental health struggles.

The main cast includes Polish actors Jędrzej Hycnar, Olga Kalicka, Pola Błasik, Łukasz Simlat, Artur Barciś, Wojciech Solarz, Małgorzata Klara, and Antoni Syrek-Dąbrowski, joined by Cypriot actors Athos Antoniou and Constantinos Tsitsios.

Poland’s ORKA, Namovie, and Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych are producing in coproduction with Caretta Films (Cyprus), with support from the Polish Film Institute and the Deputy Ministry of Culture Cyprus, and in partnership with Forum Film Poland sp. z o.o.

The Polish producers are Magdalena Zimecka and Alicja Gancarz, while Constantinos Nikiforou is the Cypriot coproducer. The line producers are Anna Wereda (Poland) and Monica Nicolaidou (Cyprus).

The total budget is 1,454,860 EUR.

“As a Cypriot production company that invests in artistically ambitious but also internationally marketable films, we are particularly proud of our participation in the film A Bit of Meaning. This project has all the characteristics of a production that combines quality, aesthetic consistency, and the possibility of commercial circulation, both through international festivals and the global market. It is a film of high artistic value, which is addressed to a contemporary, young audience interested in issues of mental health, personal isolation and interpersonal connection. The emotional honesty of the narrative, the discreet visual surrealism and the human approach to the existential questions of our time create a film with international potential”, producer Constantinos Nikiforou of Caretta Films told FNE.

The principal photography took place in Warsaw from 15 November to 16 December 2025.

The crew includes Polish and Cypriot professionals.

The film is scheduled to premiere in September 2026, distributed in Poland by Forum Film Poland.

Production Information:

Producers:

ORKA (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Namovie (Poland)

Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Caretta Films (Cyprus)

Credits:

Director: Paweł Podolski

Screenwriter: Lynn Kucharczyk

DoP: Ernest Wilczyński

Production designer: Mariusz Front

Costume designer: Hanka Podraza

Composer: Stavros Makris

Sound designer: Marco Lopez

Head make-up & hair: Stefani Panagi, Maria Christodoulou

Production coordinator: Natalia Der Parthogh

Cast: Jędrzej Hycnar, Olga Kalicka, Pola Błasik, Łukasz Simlat, Artur Barciś, Wojciech Solarz, Małgorzata Klara, Antoni Syrek-Dąbrowski, Athos Antoniou, Constantinos Tsitsios