PRODUCTION: Maltese Animated Series Best of Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit in Full Swing

VALLETTA: Maltese media company Attardville Productions and animation specialists Toontuloon Animation Studio are currently in final production with their 2D animated series Best of Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit / Ħbieb Tassew ma' Fonzu l-Fenek. The first season of the 3-season animated series, which comprises 13 episodes, will be completed by the end of summer 2026, in time for broadcasting on television in the autumn of 2026.

Best of Friends with Fonzu the Rabbit features the popular rabbit character Fonzu and his loveable companions Miċu the Cat, Benna the Cow, and Lola the Ladybird. A fifth main character, Ġanni the Rat, is the principal antagonist. The original language of the programme is Maltese, but dubbing in English and other languages is also being planned.

The first season starts with the protagonists celebrating Fonzu’s birthday. When the doorbell rings, they find a mysterious parcel on the doorstep, with a message from Fonzu’s grandfather in which he sets a challenge for his grandson. Find 12 gold coins that open the gate to a magnificent castle, and it will be his. The coins are scattered all over the world and can be found by solving riddles. Ġanni the rat is after the same thing and will do anything to mess things up for Fonzu and his friends.

“When we created the character of Fonzu l-Fenek 15 years ago, we never imagined just how well-loved he would become, in Malta and beyond. That is why we are certain that the animated series will appeal to a wide international audience. Although the story departs from Maltalandja (which is a stylised rendition of Malta), the series develops into a global treasure hunt that takes viewers on a journey to the most diverse of locations: from Italy and the Netherlands, to Brazil and the USA, from India and China, to Egypt and Australia, and many more. Moreover, the series deals with universal themes such as the importance of teamwork, safeguarding the planet, reading books, celebrating all cultures, and so on”, executive producer Michael Piscopo told FNE.

The series is produced by Attardville Productions Ltd of Attard(Malta). The company is owned by Michael and Suzanne Piscopo, who are the co-creators of the Fonzu l-Fenek characters and contribute to the project in multiple roles, including story origination, and scriptwriting.

Since its inception, the project was carried out in collaboration with the Toontuloon Animation Studio of Mellieħa (Malta), led by Jean-Pierre Debattista and Neil Zammit.

The project was supported by the Malta Film Commission and the Screen Support Scheme of Arts Council Malta. The series also received financial support from the Centre for Maltese Language (ĊIM) in recognition of its contribution to the promotion of the national language of Malta by creating quality content for young audiences.

The total budget is approximately 300,000 EUR.

The second season, which includes another 13 episodes, is ready to enter the production phase. Scripts have been finalised, and storyboarding is being prepared. S2 is planned to be completed by the end of the summer of 2027 and broadcast in the last quarter of 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Attardville Productions (Malta)

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Coproducer:

Toontuloon Animation Studio (Malta)

Credits:

Animation director: Neil Zammit

Screenwriter: Michael Piscopo

Animators: Itziar Ortiz Gonzalez, Tati Schorr, Neil Zammit

Story and characters: Michael and Suzanne Piscopo

Music and sound: Phyllisienne Brincat

Recording: Sweet Notes Studio

Voice actors: Alison Abela, Shana Atkins, Anthony Ellul, John Vassallo, Maria Laura Vella Clark, Kim Woods