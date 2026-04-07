BOX OFFICE: Record Admissions for Croatian Films in First Quarter of 2026

ZAGREB: Croatia recorded a total of 1,577,352 admissions from 1 January to 1 April 2026, marking the most successful start to the year in the history of Croatian cinemas. Of these, as much as 856,614 were admissions for domestic films, resulting in a share of 54.31% of the total audience.

The total growth is 27.62% compared to the previous record from 2018 and 78.59% compared to 2025, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

The most watched film in the first quarter of 2026 and the most-watched film in the history of Croatia is the Croatian/Serbian comedy The Wedding / Svadba by Igor Šeregi with 780,779 admissions by 1 April 2026. It is followed by Avatar: Fire and Ash with 58,812 admissions, The Sponge Bob Movie: Search for Square Pants with 57,274 admissions, Croatian majority coproduction Extraordinary / Glavonja by Marina Andrea Škop and Vanda Raýmanová with 54,183 admissions, Wuthering Heights with 50,404 admissions, The Housemaid with 48,866 admissions, Zootopia 2 with 46,025 admissions, David with 31,996 admissions, and Scream 7 with 29,402 admissions.

A Croatian/Serbian coproduction, The Wedding was produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, and HRT. Duplicato Media (Blitz Group) is distributing it in Croatian cinemas.

Extraordinary is a five-country coproduction led by PomPom Film (Croatia) and Objectif (Slovakia). The minority coproducing partners are Senca Studio (Slovenia), Air Productions (Latvia) and This and That Productions, 247HUB and Spotlight Production from Serbia. The project also involves broadcast partners, Slovak Television and Radio, and Radiotelevizija Slovenija, and it was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe MEDIA, Viba Film Studio, and others.

The film is distributed in Croatia by Duplicato Media and in Bosnia and Herzegovina by Blitz F.V.D.