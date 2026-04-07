Foreign Historical TV Series in Preproduction in Croatia

ZAGREB: Croatia will host the production of a foreign historical TV series, whose title has not been revealed, but for which casting is now underway for a large number of extras.

According to an Instagram announcement of the Croatian casting agency MP Casting, the series will be shot during May and June 2026 in several Croatian cities, including Zagreb, Rijeka and Pula.

As the series is set in the late 19th century, and since the visual of the announcement is from the 1998 BBC TV adaptation of the novel Our Mutual Friend by Charles Dickens, local media has speculated that the “foreign drama series” mentioned my MP Casting is actually a British drama series, possibly a remake of Our Mutual Friend.

MP Casting is looking for men and women aged between 18 and 80 to take part as extras in a wide range of roles: “members of high society, guests at glamorous dinners, locals, restaurant guests, etc. We are looking for people with a natural appearance, natural hair colour, simple hairstyles and no visible tattoos or piercings”, reads the announcement.

It is expected that the production will use the local cash rebate. Croatia offers 25% cash rebate and additional 5% for productions filming in regions with below average development.