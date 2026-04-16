The 2nd Film Literacy Conference Held in Zagreb

ZAGREB: The second edition of the Film Literacy Conference has been held in Zagreb, organised by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ). For the first time, the awards for excellence in the development of film literacy in Croatia were announced.

The focus of the conference was the role of film in the mental health of children and youth, and the book Film and the Mental Health of Children and Youth written by Nikica Gilić, Ida Šamanović, Marina Zlatarić and Đurđica Radić at the iniative of HAVC was launched at the event.

The conference was attended by representatives of state and public institutions in the fields of culture, media and education, experts in psychology and film art, and representatives of professional associations and organisations, as well as film and educational workers and educators.

The Director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Chris Marcich, emphasised that film literacy and audience development are among the most important segments of the Centre's work, according to a press release issued by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The event was held on 13 April 2026.

WINNERS OF EXCELLENCE AWARDS IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF FILM LITERACY IN CROATIA:

Special Award for Excellence in the Development of Film Literacy:

Vera Robić-Škarica

Award for the Best School Film Group in the 2024-2025 School Year:

Film Group of the Ambroz Haračić High School in Mali Lošinj

Award for Excellence in the Work of Film Educators for Non-Professionals:

Dijana Pasarić from the Strahoninec Elementary School in Čakovec

Award for the Best Teaching Methodical Material:

My Little Cinema Vol. 3 from Čakovec (in collaboration with Samobor and Novsko) designed and written by Prof. Marina Zlatarić

Award in the Category of Programmes to Encourage Film Literacy and Develop a Film Audience in 2025:

Film in the Hospital programme of the Seventh Continent Association (Zagreb)

Special Awards:

ZAG Film Group from Marija Jurić Zagorka Elementary School (Zagreb)

Kamera. Režija. Film. school group from Slatina Elementary School