Rise & Shine 2026 Selection Announced

ZAGREB: Rise & Shine , an animation project development and pitching lab for young talents and their short films, reveals the 2026 selection ahead of the programme kick-off at Animafest Zagreb .

Eleven outstanding animated short films in development have been carefully selected from more than 80 applications to participate in the 5th edition of Rise & Shine, organised in collaboration between Animafest Zagreb, Animateka IAFF, and CEE Animation.

The three-part storytelling, development and pitching lab will take place in June 2026 at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb in Croatia, will continue online in October 2026, and will culminate in December 2026 at the Animateka International Animated Film Festival in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Participants will hone their skills under the guidance of their esteemed mentors. Scriptwriter Anna Vášová (13ka) will take on the role of pitch coach, while screenwriter, director, and producer Pedro Rivero will be joined as script mentor by Academy Award–winning animator and director Chris Lavis.

Participants will also connect with fellow animators and present their projects to a broader international professional audience across both festivals.

“For the fifth edition, we received a record number of applications, and we are thankful for this recognition of our programme. We are excited about the new generation of Rise & Shiners, who are bringing so many intriguing and personal stories that we hope to see developed with our support,” stated project managers Saša Bach and Matea Milić.

The selected projects will compete for several awards, including the Rise & Shine Audience Award, CEE Animation Forum Award (granting direct selection to CEE Animation Forum 2027), the Rise Shine Film Centre of Montenegro Award, and attendance at the Short Film Market Clermont-Ferrand.

Rise & Shine is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Croatian Producers Association, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, City of Zagreb, Zagreb Tourist Board, Croatian Film Authors’ and Producers’ Association, Acción Cultural Española, AC/E, Animateka International Animated Film Festival, Slovene Animated Film Association – DSAF, Czech Audiovisual Fund, Audiovisual Producers’ Association, Ministry of Culture Czech Republic.

SELECTED PROJECTS:

A Walk in Nature (Czech Republic)

Directed by Matej Mihályi

Produced by Divize

Belutak (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Maja Ćetojević

Produced by Studio Dashak

Cornucopia (Romania, Portugal)

Directed by Matei Monoranu

Produced by Eye Collapse

Coproduced by COLA Animation

Dolphin Kicks (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

Produced by Compote Collective Ltd

Meat Jelly (Lithuania)

Directed by Emilė Maigytė

Produced by Art Shot

Melatonin (Germany)

Directed by Gwenola Heck

Produced by Blaue Pampelmuse UG

Melt (Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziolkowska

Produced by Marmolada Films

Starving Pig (Croatia)

Directed by Laura Martinović

Produced by Adriatic Animation

Sun in Retrograde (Hungary)

Directed by Adél Szegedi

Produced by Boddah

Truth Be Told it’s Mostly Empty Space! (Slovenia)

Directed by Bibi Erjavec

Produced by Finta Film

Volcano (France)

Directed by Adina Oana Enache, Maria Zilli & Sara Priorelli

Produced by Melting Productions

Click HERE for the press release.