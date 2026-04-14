Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival 2026 Announces Programme

HAAPSALU: The 21st Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival ( HÕFF ) has officially released the programme for its 21st edition. The largest genre festival in the Baltics will be held from 30 April to 2 May 2026.

The festival will showcase 35 long films from 25 countries, alongside short film screenings and special events.

This year's international selection includes several "best of the best" films from the global festival circuit: SXSW Favorites, Sundance Hits: Cult Late-Night Screening, while the special programmes and retrospectives include Kazakh Action Wave, The Pope of B-Movies, and Restored Classics. The last one will screen Aloizs Brenčs’ Latvian crime thriller Checkmate to the Queen of Diamonds (1973), Juliusz Machulski’s Polish cult hit Sexmission (1984), and Karel Zeman’s Czech visual marvel A Journey to the Beginning of Time (1955).

On 2 May 2026, the festival will host the popular programme “Õudne Eesti. Fresh Estonian Short Films”. This year, four films made by our young Estonian genre filmmakers, from sci-fi to folklore, will be screened: Matiias Viiking Ojaveski's mockumentary Eat, Prey, Bird, Julius Kits’ Dead of the Dead, Martin Koldits' Ikaros, and Anna Veisman's Eyes of the Forest.

The festival is organised by the Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn together with Haapsalu Culture Center and the City of Haapsalu.