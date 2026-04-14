Maltese Film Industry Contribution to Local Economy Exceeds 1.2 b EUR

VALLETTA: An economic report published by the Malta Film Commission shows that the total contribution of the film industry from 2018 to 2025 was 1.208 m EUR, six times higher compared to 2005 - 2017.

Where employment is concerned, the results are five times better, to an increase of 2,500 people, evidence that quality jobs are also being created.

The economic report, which analysed data from the Malta Film Commission using advanced methodologies, also examined the fiscal impact of financial incentives. It shows that Government revenue generated by film activity consistently exceeded the cost of the cash rebate. As a result, between 2018 and 2025, the positive balance was 12 m EUR per year, four times that of the period between 2005 and 2017, when it stood at 3 m EUR annually, according to the Malta Film Commission.

Finally, this study confirms that the growth of the film industry has benefited several other economic sectors including accommodation, food services, travel and transport-related services, and sectors linked to arts and entertainment.

Click HERE to see the report.