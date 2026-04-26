A Fox under a Pink Moon and The Mountain Won’t Move Win 2026 ZagrebDox

ZAGREB: Iranian A Fox under a Pink Moon by Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi, and Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France) got the Big Stamps in the International and Regional sections, respectively, at the 22nd edition of ZagrebDox (18 – 26 April 2026).

The winners of the Slow Pitch Programme of the industry segment ZagrebDox Pro were also announced.

ZagrebDox was held with the support of the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Festival Winners:

Big Stamp in the International Competition:

A Fox under a Pink Moon / Roobah va Mah soorati (Iran)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhlaghi

Big Stamp in the Regional Competition:

The Mountain Won’t Move (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Special Mention in the Regional Competition:

Serene Valley / Mirna dolina (Croatia)

Directed by Sebastijan Borovčak

Little Stamp Best Short Film in Competition:

Omama (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Martin Herr

Special Mention to a Short Film in Competition:

The Men’s Land / კაცების მიწა (Georgia, Hungary)

Directed by Mariam Bakacho Khatchvani

Young Jury’s Little Stamp for Best Film by a Director Under 35:

Silver (Poland, Norway, Finland)

Directed by Natalia Koniarz

Movies That Matter Award:

Cutting through Rocks / اوزاک یوللار, (Iran, the Netherlands, USA, Germany, Qatar, Chile, Canada)

Directed by Sara Khaki, Mohammadreza Eyni

FIPRESCI Award:

Slet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Teen Dox Award:

Memories of a Window (USA, Iran, Germany)

Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

Teen Jury's Special Mention:

Things That Keep Me Up At Night (Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Niklas Gyberg Ivarsson

Honorary Big Stamp, Awarded by the Festival's Artistic Director Nenad Puhovski:

Swiss director and producer Christian Frei

HRT Audience Award for Best Regional Film:

One Man Avalanche / Čovjek lavina (Montenegro)

Directed by Slobodanka Radun

AVITEH Audience Award for Best International Film:

2000 Meters to Andriivka / 2000 метрів до Андріївки (Ukraine)

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

ZagreboDox Pro Winners:

Slow Pitch Programme:

MEDIMED Doc Market in Sitges - Participation in the Pitching Forum 2026:

Beautiful Death / Brīnišķīgā nāve (Latvia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Italy)

Directed by Andris Gauja

Produced by Riverbed

Coproduced by AGITPROP, Film Tower, Mammut Film

Nebulae Award – Doclisboa:

Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest / Akbelen Ormanı'ndan Dönüşüm Hikayeleri (Turkey)

Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:

Turning the Tide (UK)

Directed by Louisa Rechenbach

IMPRONTA FILMS Award:

Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest / Akbelen Ormanı'ndan Dönüşüm Hikayeleri (Turkey)

Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

RAFF Residency Awards:

Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest / Akbelen Ormanı'ndan Dönüşüm Hikayeleri (Turkey)

Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

Through the Process / Kroz proces 10-6-93 (Croatia)

Directed by Marina Petković Liker

Produced by Četveroruka