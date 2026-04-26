26-04-2026

A Fox under a Pink Moon and The Mountain Won’t Move Win 2026 ZagrebDox

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    A Fox under a Pink Moon and The Mountain Won’t Move Win 2026 ZagrebDox credit: ZagrebDox

    ZAGREB: Iranian A Fox under a Pink Moon by Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi, and Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France) got the Big Stamps in the International and Regional sections, respectively, at the 22nd edition of ZagrebDox (18 – 26 April 2026).

    The winners of the Slow Pitch Programme of the industry segment ZagrebDox Pro were also announced.

    ZagrebDox was held with the support of the City of Zagreb, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild, and the Zagreb Tourist Board. 

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Festival Winners:

    Big Stamp in the International Competition:
    A Fox under a Pink Moon / Roobah va Mah soorati (Iran)
    Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhlaghi

    Big Stamp in the Regional Competition:
    The Mountain Won’t Move (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar

    Special Mention in the Regional Competition:
    Serene Valley / Mirna dolina (Croatia)
    Directed by Sebastijan Borovčak

    Little Stamp Best Short Film in Competition:
    Omama (Hungary, Belgium, Portugal)
    Directed by Martin Herr

    Special Mention to a Short Film in Competition:
    The Men’s Land / კაცების მიწა (Georgia, Hungary)
    Directed by Mariam Bakacho Khatchvani

    Young  Jury’s Little Stamp for Best Film by a Director Under 35:
    Silver (Poland, Norway, Finland)
    Directed by Natalia Koniarz

    Movies That Matter Award:
    Cutting through Rocks / اوزاک یوللار, (Iran, the Netherlands, USA, Germany, Qatar, Chile, Canada)
    Directed by Sara Khaki, Mohammadreza Eyni

    FIPRESCI Award:
    Slet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)
    Directed by Marta Popivoda

    Teen Dox Award: 
    Memories of a Window (USA, Iran, Germany)
    Directed by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

    Teen Jury's Special Mention:
    Things That Keep Me Up At Night (Sweden, Denmark)
    Directed by Niklas Gyberg Ivarsson 

    Honorary Big Stamp, Awarded by the Festival's Artistic Director Nenad Puhovski:
    Swiss director and producer Christian Frei

    HRT Audience Award for Best Regional Film:
    One Man Avalanche / Čovjek lavina (Montenegro)
    Directed by Slobodanka Radun 

    AVITEH Audience Award for Best International Film:
    2000 Meters to Andriivka / 2000 метрів до Андріївки (Ukraine)
    Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

    ZagreboDox Pro Winners:

    Slow Pitch Programme:

    MEDIMED Doc Market in Sitges - Participation in the Pitching Forum 2026:
    Beautiful Death / Brīnišķīgā nāve (Latvia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Italy)
    Directed by Andris Gauja
    Produced by Riverbed
    Coproduced by AGITPROPFilm Tower, Mammut Film

    Nebulae Award – Doclisboa:
    Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest / Akbelen Ormanı'ndan Dönüşüm Hikayeleri (Turkey)
    Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

    Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
    Turning the Tide (UK)
    Directed by Louisa Rechenbach

    IMPRONTA FILMS Award:
    Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest / Akbelen Ormanı'ndan Dönüşüm Hikayeleri (Turkey)
    Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

    RAFF Residency Awards:

    Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest / Akbelen Ormanı'ndan Dönüşüm Hikayeleri (Turkey)
    Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

    Through the Process / Kroz proces 10-6-93 (Croatia)
    Directed by Marina Petković Liker
    Produced by Četveroruka

    Published in Croatia

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