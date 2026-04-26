Historical Sites from FNE Partner Countries Added to EFA’s Treasures of European Film Culture

BERLIN: Stalker’s Path in Tallinn, Splendid Palace in Riga, and Roman Well in Belgrade are among the ten new places added by the European Film Academy to the Treasures of European Film Culture.

The busiest street in Tallinn’s Rotermann Quarter is The Stalker’s Path / Stalkeri käik, named to reflect the area’s role in Andrei Tarkovsky’s film Stalker (1979). The Roman Well in Belgrade was featured in many films, especially in Dušan Makavejev’s Love Affair or the Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator / Ljubavni slučaj ili tragedija službenice P.T.T. (1967).

Established in 1923 and designed by architect Frīdrihs Skujiņš, Splendid Palace in Riga is one of Northern Europe’s oldest continuously operating cinemas.

Click HERE to see the full list of the newly added historical sites.