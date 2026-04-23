Slovenian Film Centre Announces Projects for 2026

LJUBLJANA: The year 2025 was rich and dynamic regarding production, and 2026 should continue that trend with 10 more feature films and two new series in production, says director of the Slovenian Film Centre Nataša Bučar.

The Slovenian Film Centre has 13.1 m EUR at its disposal for 2026. That sum suffices for the support of production of ten new feature films that are about to enter the production stage this year.

Four of those are debuts in feature-length: Lun Svenik’s The Healers, Jernej Kastelec’s Horses, Urban Zorko’s The Last Roast and Katarina Morano’s Seaview which is already in production.

Six more films that will be shot this year are: Azra by Tijana Zinajić, Krispan by Matjaž Ivanišin, Yugoslavia, My Fatherland by Goran Vojnović), Mary’s Rising by Vojko Anzeljc, The Happiest Day by Sonja Prosenc and Sama with Mara by Sara Kern, according to the Slovenian Film Centre.

Two TV series supported by the SFC will start production in 2026: Total Ruler directed by Aleš Žemlja and PlanetB (working title), directed by Áron Horvath Botka and Katja Predan. The shooting of Matevž Luzar’s series Trezor will continue in 2026 as well.

The support for the TV series is a bit of a novelty for the Slovenian Film Centre, and so are the public calls for the low-budget film projects. In that regard, both of the projects supported last year, Luka Jurinčič’s On the Sunny Side of Alps and Luka Marčetić’s From Now, It Will Be All Different, are entering production this year.

Six films whose production started in previous years will be completed this year. The list includes the works of Darko Sinko (Confirmation), Maja Križnik (Tiny Trembling Bird), Damjan Kozole (20 Meters), Janez Burger (One Month), Igor Šterk (Tartufferies) and Áron Horvath Botka (Lost Years).

The Slovenian Film Centre also announced the continuation of the support for the script workshops Scenarnica, Dokumentarnica and Kratka scena (done in partnership with the Society of Slovenian Directors) and DSAF Incubator (in partnership with the Slovene Animated Film Association).

Also, the 29th edition of the Festival of Slovenian Film is scheduled in Portorož for 13 – 18 October 2026.

Regarding the admissions in 2025, they stand at a total of 1,698,038, of which 190,943 admissions were for Slovenian films, which makes up for the market share of 11.25%. Whites Wash at Ninety carries more than half of that share with over 100,000 admissions. Elvis Starling and Tales from the Magic Garden also recorded higher viewership numbers.