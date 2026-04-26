Flow Voted Latvia’s Coin of the Year 2025

RIGA: The silver colector’s coin Flow has been voted with almost 12,000 out of 29,000 votes as "Latvian Coin of the Year 2025” in a public poll organised by the Bank of Latvia and the Delfi.lv portal.

Fifteen coins took part in the vote held between the end of March and 13 April 2026.

In December 2025, when the Latvian Central Bank released the Flow colector’s coin, all 6,000 pieces were sold online within just one minute to buyers mostly from Latvia, but also from Australia, Canada and Czech Republic.The coin’s graphic design was created by film director Gints Zilbalodis and animation artist Pēteris Tenisons.

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France) was produced by Dream Well Studio, and coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, and Take Five, with support from the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and French regional funds.