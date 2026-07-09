Blend: Film & Games Announces 2026 Edition

ZAGREB: Blend: Film & Games , the premier conference bridging the cinema and gaming sectors, returns to Zagreb for its third edition on 23 – 24 October 2026.

Organised by the Zagreb Film Office and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC via Games Croatia), alongside academic partner Algebra Bernays University, the event remains one of the few global platforms systematically connecting both industries.

Following a successful prior run that drew over 600 attendees and 20 panels and lectures from speakers coming from 11 countries, the 2026 edition promises an expanded international lineup. This year’s programme will focus on the future of the European audiovisual sector, offering expert panels, hands-on workshops, and high-level networking.

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